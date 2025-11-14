Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G Review: Durable design meets power-packed battery Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G has been launched in India at Rs 32,999. Backed by an IP69 durability rating, the device comes with a massive 7,000 mAh battery along with a high-end AMOLED display. But despite its strengths, it faces tough competition, yet stands tall with performance and software polish.

Noida:

Oppo recently introduced its latest F31 Pro+ 5G smartphone to the Indian market; it been designed specifically for users who desire durability and a long-lasting battery. The main highlight for these devices is notable features like IP66 + IP68 + IP69 protection (triple protection), making it one of the most durable smartphones present in the Indian market currently. The next major highlight of the device is the huge 7,000mAh battery, which is further coupled with 80W fast charging, delivering long life for endurance.

With the large 6.8-inch AMOLED display, powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, and a 50MP AI camera, the company claims to deliver a balanced experience to users.

Design and Build: Premium yet practical

With the F31 Pro+ 5G, Oppo has its design game, making it look quite refined and modern – but big. Meaning, if you plan to operate it with one hand, for a small palm, then there will be a slight discomfort, but with practice, it will work seamlessly after a while.

I reviewed the Gemstone Blue colour variant, which looks neat, with its matte finish on the rear end resisting fingerprints well. It is a must to mention that despite housing such a huge battery, the handset is remarkably slim (just 7.7mm), which could easily fit into your blazer pocket or your trouser pocket.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Back panel of Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G

Protection certification on this phone

The other highlighting point for the device is the durability – the triple IP rating that ensures protection against water, dust, sand and high-pressure water jets – certainly making it a good choice for those who prefer to take their phone to the pool, the beach or anywhere outdoors.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G

Display: Bright and Sharp Visuals

The F31 Pro+ 5G has a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, giving enough brightness and clarity to consume any kind of content on your smartphone’s screen – from streaming to gaming. The peak brightness goes up to 1,800 nits, meaning it will be quite visible even if you are under direct sunlight.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Display of Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G

AGC DT-Star D+ glass protection has been adding extra scratch resistance for everyday durability – perfect for rough handling of the device, without even harming it.

Performance: Reliable and decent

With the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM, general everyday multitasking, social media, and light gaming run smoothly on the F31 Pro+ 5G. However, when it comes to more demanding titles such as Genshin Impact, this processor shows its age. For its software, the phone uses ColorOS 15 atop Android 15; this does offer useful AI tools but mostly has heavy bloatware and intrusive notifications.

It supports good gaming capabilities, with clear graphics and visuals. But very heavy graphic games may work fine, with little video lag at times (not always)- rest, there was no lag in racing games, live battle royale games.

Camera: Good but not a game-changer

The Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G comes fitted with a 50MP main camera and a 2MP monochrome sensor. Daylight photos are sharp with good colours, while low-light shots get average results. The 32MP selfie camera clicks clear portraits; the edge detection, however, is not always consistent.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Rear camera of Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G

Battery: Hero device with long running capacity

Backed by a 7,000mAh battery, this handset is a powerhouse that easily lasts over a day with regular use (social media surfing, binge watching, listening to music, making videos and more. The device is coupled with an 80W fast charger, which is capable of juicing up the device in almost an hour. The device supports reverse charging, which could be used to power other devices on the go.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Charger packed with Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G

Connectivity and security

The device comes bundled with support for 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6 and NFC. The phone further supports an in-display fingerprint sensor along with stereo speakers, offering decent and clear sound to videos or songs, giving a premium multimedia experience.

Price in India and competitors

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 32,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 34,999

At this price point, there are competitors like the Vivo V60 5G and the Poco F7 5G, which offer almost similar (a little more than what OPPO is offering) and powerful processors along with cleaner software – certainly offering tough competition to OPPO.

Verdict: Should you buy the Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G?

The OPPO F31 Pro+ 5G is an excellent device when it comes to solid build and battery life. It certainly suits long gaming and binge-watching. However, if you value high-end performance without any compromise and a cleaner software experience, then rivals like the Vivo, OnePlus, and POCO might give some cut-throat competition.