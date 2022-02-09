OnePlus 9RT- Powerful Performer with Herculean capabilities

Follow us on Image Source : CLICKED FROM OPPO RENO7 5G OnePlus 9RT

The OnePlus 9RT is said to be the last 9 series smartphone from the company. The 9RT smartphone is a device that has been priced at Rs 42999 might look expensive, but the performance and multitasking capabilities was what made us believe that OnePlus again impressed its customer base with a number of features that could be used- from gaming to photography to continuous music play, zoom meetings, and calls - without getting out of juice.

What is so good about 9RT?

Well! The handset looks good, feels premium and if you are an existing user of OnePlus, you will understand what exactly I am trying to state. The handset has a very sturdy look and is bright and the big display is bright and vibrant. Not only this, but this handset has everything which a person looks forward to in a handset.

Let us know more about the usage and performance of the OnePluse 9RT

IN THE BOX

The handset comes packed in a tall matte red box-which is bigger than any other smartphone which was launched recently. In the box, there is a handset, a charging cable, a fast-charging adaptor and matte black silicon back cover with the OnePlus logo and tagline (Never Settle).

The curved metal of the handset makes it easy to hold and the rear panel has a smooth gloss finish which looks quite pretty/attractive (whichever word makes you feel nice!) and

feels luxurious. I got the black variant for the review, but the OnePlus 9RT is also available in the Nano Silver variant as well.

CAMERA: THE CHARMER!

This smartphone has a structured camera that works amazingly well. We recently reviewed Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, and the quality and deliverables of the camera surpassed the competitor in all the ways- from low light, zoom, clarity, colour depth and video shooting options.

DISPLAY- BRIGHT ENOUGH TO LAST THE DAY



Talking about the display of 9RT handset, it is impressive- and is slightly larger than the predecessor- 9R at 6.62 inches. The AMOLED panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for scratch protection and delivers a full-HD+ resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate. Indeed, using full brightness was perfect on a sunny day and the experience was phenomenal with perfect light adaptability.

The device features an in-display fingerprint sensor for quick authentication, and along with that the face recognition works just aptly and is really swift. We get the set of buttons and ports on the handset similar to the predecessor and it further includes an alert slider on the right. On the bottom rim, we have a dual Nano-SIM tray and no microSD card slot- but considering the storage capacity of 256GB, the device seems to be strong enough to handle the stress.

PROCESSOR AND PERFORMANCE- LITTLE GLITCH POST UPDATE

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC processor, the new 9RT supports many multifunctional capabilities. I ran 15 applications at the back and played a heavy graphic game like Asphalt 9 and Shadow Fighter 3, and without any lag, the handset performed a flawless gaming experience.

OnePlus has launched 2 variants of 9RT- 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. We have reviewed the 12GB RAM variant and it was an amazing experience.

But I need to mention that post the recent update, the picture editing tool is facing a problem, as it gets hanged and we cannot directly share the picture from the gallery to Instagram, Snapchat, Meta (Facebook) or any other social media platform.

BATTERY- CAPABLE TO LAST FOR MORE THAN A DAY

Though some might feel that the battery of 4,500mAh capacity might be less for such a big handset but the handset did all the justice. We all know that OnePlus was known for its fast charging and long battery life, and so is this handset!

The device ran flawlessly when we played games, made calls, connected to hours long zoom calls, shot videos/photos, played games. After the day of use also, the handset had enough juice without activating the battery saver. Post activating the battery saver, the device could last for a couple of hours more. Yes! It worked in my case.

Also for charging, the handset support 65W fast charging and comes with a powerful charger that charged the handset in less than 30 minutes. So, if someone has to be on the run and out for the entire day, and do not have a power bank, 9RT will be a perfect fit and will last for more than expected- with continued internet usage.

CONNECTIVITY

Features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos delivers good enough music and speaker experience with clarity and even if you want to have a music or movie viewing experience without headphones/earphones, the 9RT does all the justice. I used Netflix, Amazon Prime Videos and watched movies. I am really impressed with the sound and clarity of the handset.



Also for the internet, the device is future-ready as it supports Wi-Fi 6 and can connect flawlessly, and even when the faster internet is there in the country, the user will not have to worry to upgrade the device, because they will already have one future-ready device.

PRICING AND JUSTICE



The OnePlus 9RT is available at Rs. 42,999 for the 8GB variant and for the 12GB variant, the handset comes with a price tag of Rs. 46,999. Some might feel that the handset is above the expected price tag, but considering the performance, camera capabilities, gaming capabilities, battery life and other features- this device fits well in the bracket. Though it might stand to compete with Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G and other advanced handsets from the company, but considering the battery life, this device does all the justice which a layman demands, in today’s time.