Another big blow to Mamata Banerjee as TMC veteran Madan Mitra joins rebel camp

Highlights Madan Mitra had won the Assembly election from Kamarhati constituency.

He resigned from all national and state committees functioning under the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC.

The development is the latest setback for the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC faction.

Kolkata:

Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday suffered another setback after senior leader Madan Mitra quit the party and joined the rebel Trinamool Congress faction headed by Ritabrata Banerjee. Madan Mitra, who had contested the Assembly election from Kamarhati on a TMC ticket and had continued to stand by Mamata Banerjee during the party's recent internal turmoil, has now switched sides.



Explaining his decision to leave the party, Mitra levelled serious allegations against Abhishek Banerjee, claiming that his suggestions to strengthen the party were ignored. "I had suggested to Abhishek Banerjee that he should step aside for six months or even a year. I told him that we should first rebuild and strengthen the party, after which he could return and reclaim his position. But he refused and said he would not leave the party," he added.

He says, "... I had suggested to Abhishek Banerjee that he step aside for six months or a year. I told him, let us build the party, and then you can come back and take your seat but he refused. He said, I won't leave the party. The party is sinking; the boat has gone under. People are dying. Yet, the party decided or rather it was forced to accept that everyone else could die, but Abhishek had to be saved. It is deeply saddening. The party belongs to everyone, yet it seems to have been reduced to serving only Abhishek. I earnestly request Mamata ji to come let us view this as a marathon. We will surely cross paths along the way. Let us see which horse surges ahead. I have resigned from all the positions. Though I remain an MLA. I have left everything associated with Trinamool. That means I am no longer a Trinamool MLA in the functional sense..."

'I have resigned from all party posts,' says Mitra

Mitra further said that the party is sinking. "The boat has already sunk. People are suffering, yet it appears that the party has either decided, or has been compelled to believe, that everyone else can be sacrificed as long as Abhishek Banerjee is protected. It is extremely unfortunate. The party belongs to everyone, but today it seems to exist only to serve Abhishek Banerjee," he added,

Addressing his future political course, Mitra said he has resigned from every position associated with the Trinamool Congress but continues to remain an MLA. "I appeal to Mamata Banerjee to treat this like a marathon. We will cross paths again along the way, and then we will see which horse finishes ahead. I have resigned from all party posts. However, I am still an MLA. I have severed all ties with the Trinamool Congress. In practical terms, I no longer function as a TMC MLA," Mitra added.

What is the political significance of the development

It is to be noted here that Madan Mitra's exit is likely to add to the challenges facing the Trinamool Congress, especially if more senior leaders choose to align with the rebel camp. While the ruling party has not yet officially responded to Mitra's remarks, experts believe the development could intensify the ongoing internal political churn within the TMC ahead of future electoral battles.

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