Skullcandy Dime Review: Rich sound in a compact package

Follow us on Image Source : SKULLCANDY Skullcandy Dime is a compact pair of TWS earphones.

Skullcandy is a popular brand in audio and they have almost all types of audio solutions in the headphones and earphones space. In order to give its competition a tough time, the company has launched new compact TWS earphones dubbed Skullcandy Dime. At a price of Rs. 2,299, should you pick them up? Let’s find out in this review.

Build and Design

The most highlighting thing about the Skullcandy Dime is its design. The earbuds are placed inside a compact case. The case is made out of plastic and it is quite light in weight. The case also has a cutout for the stem of the earbuds. While this helps the case with a slimmer profile, it does make the earbuds less protective.

The case is not only lightweight but it is also very compact. They look relatively small when kept beside the Apple AirPods, Oppo Enco Buds or OnePlus Buds Pro. It is close to the size of a modern-day car key fob.

Skullcandy Dime is available in six colour variants, which include True Black, Chill Grey, Dark Grey/Blue, Dark Blue/Green, Golden Age Red and Golden Orange. The one thing that I did not like about the Skullcandy Dime was the use of a microUSB port. The company should have used a USB Type-C port as it would have made it convenient for the user to charge them using their phone’s cable.

Image Source : SKULLCANDY The case shares the size of a car key fob.

As for the earbuds themselves, they also boast a compact profile. They do have a stem but it is much smaller than the stem on other earbuds. Despite being so compact, the Skullcandy Dime offer a great fit. The earbuds are also IPX4 rated, which means they can handle sweat and the user can wear them to the gym.

Performance

I have been using the Skullcandy Dime for over a month now and I have had a great experience. The TWS earphones connect to a smartphone or a laptop via Bluetooth 5.0. The pairing process is quite easy and quick.

Another thing that I did not really like was the controls. Due to the earphones being so tiny, it was quite difficult to control the music using the buttons on the earbuds. This is why most of the time I ended up changing the song or controlling the volume directly via my smartphone.

Image Source : SKULLCANDY It is available in a variety of colour variants.

In terms of sound quality, the earphones offered a great sound in all types of songs. The vocals were loud and clear. The earphones did not have a lot of bass but it was well balanced for most types of music.

Battery Life

Skullcandy Dime is a compact pair of TWS earphones and this means that the company had to make a compromise somewhere. In this case, the compromise was with the battery life. While the company promises a battery life of up to 12 hours along with the case, I was able to get only around 7 hours. However, considering the earphones are priced below Rs. 3,000 and offer a unique design, it is not that bad.

Should you buy it?

If you are looking out for a new pair of TWS earphones and want a compact design over anything, you can buy the Skullcandy Dime. In case you prefer having a great battery life over anything, then you should look elsewhere.

Latest Technology News