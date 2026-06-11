Big boost for 'Make in India': France signals tech transfer for 114 Rafale jets ahead of PM Modi's visit

New Delhi:

In a major boost to India's 'Make in India' initiative and the strategic defence partnership between New Delhi and Paris, France has indicated that it is fully comfortable with the transfer of technology (ToT) for Rafale fighter jets and integrating Indian-developed weapons and systems onto the aircraft. French sources indicated that "Make in India" would be a crucial component of this deal.

The development comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to France, where defence cooperation is expected to be among the key agenda items. Notably, PM Modi will undertake a week-long visit to France and Slovakia from Saturday. In France, he will participate in the outreach sessions of the G7 Summit and hold a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Technology transfer and indigenous integration

France has reportedly conveyed that technology transfer (ToT) for the Rafale programme is fully acceptable and that the integration of Indian-developed weapons, missiles, and ammunition onto the Rafale jets is also an integral part of the agreement.

France has reiterated that it views its defense ties with India not merely as a "customer-supplier" relationship, but as a long-term strategic partnership.

114 Rafale procurement process underway

The process for procuring 114 new Rafale jets has commenced. India has sent a formal Letter of Request (LoR) to France for the purchase of 114 additional Rafale fighter jets; this is the formal document required to initiate the government-to-government defense procurement process.

The new aircraft are intended for the Indian Air Force (IAF) and are proposed to be manufactured in India through a partnership between Dassault Aviation and an Indian company under the "Make in India" initiative.

India has laid down certain non-negotiable conditions for this deal, including the integration of indigenous weapons, Indian data link systems, and digital networking capabilities.

The proposed agreement is also expected to include technology transfer related to engines, airframes, and avionics.

Furthermore, all 114 aircraft will be equipped to carry Indian weapons and missiles. Dassault will also provide secure data links, enabling the Rafale jets to fully integrate with Indian radar, sensors, and ground control systems.

Advanced Rafale variants with AI capabilities

The Indian Air Force currently operates the F3R version of the 36 Rafale jets acquired under the 2015 deal. Dassault has since developed the F4 standard, while the next-generation F5 variant is under development.

India seeks a mix of F-4 and upcoming F-5 variants in the new deal. These new versions will feature state-of-the-art AESA radars, enhanced electronic warfare capabilities, advanced self-protection systems, long-range missiles, and improved satellite communication facilities.

The new-generation Rafale jets will also incorporate Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based algorithms to assist pilots with better situational awareness and decision-making. This will enhance the aircraft's effectiveness and survivability on the battlefield.

55-60% indigenous content

The programme is expected to achieve 55-60 per cent indigenous content, with Dassault Aviation, engine manufacturer Safran, and avionics company Thales participating in the technology transfer.

Once manufacturing technologies for the airframe, engine, and avionics are established in India, the indigenous content in the project is expected to reach 55 to 60 per cent. This will significantly boost the Indian Air Force's strength. The Indian Air Force already operates 36 Rafale jets, while the Indian Navy has ordered 26 naval Rafale variants. If the deal for 114 new aircraft is finalised, India will possess a total of 176 Rafale jets.

Training as well as Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facilities for the Rafale are already operational at the Ambala Air Force Station. The Indian Air Force possesses the necessary infrastructure, spare parts, and trained personnel to immediately induct two additional squadrons, comprising approximately 36 to 38 aircraft, into operational service.

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