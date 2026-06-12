Three killed in massive fire in Delhi's Tughlakabad Extension; several rescued

New Delhi:

At least three people lost their lives after a massive fire broke out in the Tughlakabad Extension area of Delhi in the wee hours of Friday, said officials. Several others were also injured in the blaze who were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to officials, the fire department received a call around 2.25 am about a blaze in a multi-storey building in Gali Number 1 near the Naya Tara Apartment on Madhyan Marg, which comes under the jurisdiction of Okhla Fire Station-1.

Several fire tenders were soon rushed to the spot and a rescue operation was launched, said officials.