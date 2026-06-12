June 12, 2026
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Three killed in massive fire in Delhi's Tughlakabad Extension; several rescued

Reported ByAbhay Parashar  Edited ByAalok Sen Sharma  
Published: ,Updated:

Officials said that the fire broke out at a multi-storey building on Madhyan Marg in Delhi's Tughlakabad Extension area during early hours of Friday. A rescue operation was launched but officials said three people lost their lives in the incident.

Breaking News
Breaking News Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

At least three people lost their lives after a massive fire broke out in the Tughlakabad Extension area of Delhi in the wee hours of Friday, said officials. Several others were also injured in the blaze who were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to officials, the fire department received a call around 2.25 am about a blaze in a multi-storey building in Gali Number 1 near the Naya Tara Apartment on Madhyan Marg, which comes under the jurisdiction of Okhla Fire Station-1.

Several fire tenders were soon rushed to the spot and a rescue operation was launched, said officials.

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