SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD Review

SanDisk Extreme Pro features a slim design.

SSDs manage to offer a fast transfer speed along with more durability when compared to a mechanical HDD. Due to this, many people are now preferring SSDs over conventional hard drives for both internal and external storage needs. In order to give the shoppers more options, SanDisk has just launched the Extreme Pro Portable SSD, which comes with up to 2TB of storage.

If you are looking out for an external storage device, should you consider buying the all-new SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD? Let’s find out in this quick review.

SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD comes in two storage options, 1TB and 2TB. The SSD is available at a starting price of Rs. 25,000. At that price, the SSD might seem a bit expensive. However, when you look at the number of benefits that it brings to the table, that might look like a worthy investment.

The SanDisk SSD comes with a slim profile, which means you can even carry this in the pocket of your jeans. The design of the SSD also makes it quite rugged allowing the SSD to survive some drops. Furthermore, it also gets a corner loop, which could be helpful in attaching the SSD to a key ring or in your backpack using a hook.

Image Source : INDIATV The back of the SSD is layered with soft-touch material.

One drawback that I found out while using the SSD was the missing activity light. Many external hard drives and SSDs come with an activity light that glows when it is connected to a PC and blinks when data transfer is going on. This helps in scenarios where you are unable to find the drive on your PC but would like to confirm if the SSD is receiving any power or now. However, it is still not a big deal but just something I would like to see on the next version of the Extreme Pro Portable.

Coming to the data transfers, the SSD comes with two cables in the box. One is a USB Type-A to USB Type-C while the other one is a USB Type-C to USB Type-C. This gives an added convenience of using the SSD with both old as well as new hardware. For the connection, the SSD takes advantage of the USB 3.1 Gen 2 interface giving incredibly fast read/write speeds.

Image Source : INDIATV It sports a USB Type-C port on the bottom.

SanDisk ships the Extreme Pro Portable SSD with its proprietary SecureAccess data encryption utility preinstalled. It basically creates a password-protected vault on your SSD.

Image Source : INDIATV It comes with a USB Type-C to Type-C and a USB Type-A to Type-C cable.

It is also worth noting that SanDisk is giving a 5-year warranty on the Extreme Pro Portable SSD.

In a nutshell, the SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD is a great option for videographers, photographers and other professional users who need to move large files around. However, for a regular consumer, it is on the more expensive side and they can rather look towards the regular SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD.