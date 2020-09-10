Samsung Galaxy M51 First Impressions: The one that raises the battery hopes high

Galaxy M51 in Electric Blue

Samsung, which has the Galaxy M and the Galaxy A series as the bringers of budget and mid-range devices, has now introduced yet another mid-ranger called the Galaxy M51 in India. The smartphone mostly shares specs and design ethos with the existing ones such as the Galaxy M31s but has one thing that can arguably be a game-changer -- a mammoth-sized 7,000mAh battery.

The smartphone has just been launched in the country and I got a chance to spend some with it. Hence, here are my first impressions of the same.

Galaxy M51 First Impressions: Design

The Galaxy M51 looks pretty much like the recently-launched Galaxy M31s. It has the same Infinity-O display (slightly bigger though), a vertical rear camera module with quad cameras and LED flash, and rounded edges, as the M31s. The colour options (Celestial Black and Electric Blue) are plainer though: I got the Blue one with a slightly reflective back panel. The device appears like a decent smartphone but since there is no difference on the outside (when compared with the other ‘M’ devices), the design appears slightly boring and monotonous. That said, the minimal design with a rear camera setup in the top left corner and a Samsung branding and nothing too gaudy makes the Galaxy M51 a good phone.

The device houses the usual SIM tray (on the left side) and a volume rocker on the right side. The right side also has the power on/off button that doubles as a fingerprint scanner. The fingerprint reader is pretty snappy and the placement is quite reachable and comfortable. The front of the device has a punch hole in the middle, which calls for lesser bezels and better display experience.

The Galaxy M51 isn’t a heavy device but it has some thickness to it. However, it doesn’t feel bulky. Overall, the device is good-looking but a different design wouldn’t harm.

Galaxy M51 First Impressions: Display, Cameras

The Galaxy M51 has a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display. The display has a punch hole in the middle and an aspect ratio rated at 20:9 for fewer bezels. The display is bright and provides for an eye-pleasing experience, much like most of the smartphones. Among others, the sunlight visibility is decent too, although, the display is slightly reflective. I will have to use the device for a better idea and how it differs from the Galaxy M31s.

The device features quad rear cameras (64MP primary camera, 12MP ultra-wide lens, 5MP macro lens, 5MP depth sensor) and a single 32MP front camera. I didn’t use the cameras a lot and did the basic testing. The rear cameras appear just like the ones present on a Samsung device, with vivid colours and details. However, this time the resultant images felt more natural. The Live Focus feature worked decently too and created a decent blurry background. The macro lens wasn’t moody this time but failed to produce a detailed image. As for the selfies, the images came out processed but weren’t oversaturated this time. As a reminder, this is just the first impression of the camera performance and I need to use it more, in several shooting conditions to know how it performed.

Among others, the main highlight of the device is it's whopping 7,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. However, I need to test it more to find out how the battery performs. Hence, stay tuned for a full review that will be up soon.

Galaxy M51 First Impressions: Spec Sheet

Here are the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy M51:

Specifications Samsung Galaxy M51 Display 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Plus Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G RAM 6GB/8GB Storage 128GB Rear Camera 64MP (main camera) 12MP (ultra-wide lens) 5MP (macro lens) 5MP (depth sensor) Front Camera 32MP Battery 7,000mAh OS Samsung One UI based on Android 10 Extra Features side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 25W fast charging Price Rs. 24,999

Galaxy M51 First Impressions: Conclusion

The Samsung Galaxy M51 is a mid-range smartphone that comes with a humungous 7,000mAh battery that is a new high for smartphones altogether.. With a starting price of Rs. 24,999 it competes directly with the OnePlus Nord and even it's own family member -- the Galaxy M31s since there is not much of a difference, except for the increased battery, display size, and a slightly better Qualcomm processor.

My first impression of the Galaxy M51 is that it is one mid-ranger that can change the way we see smartphones under 30K. But, I need to use it more to know how it performs and whether or not it stands true to my first impressions. Stay tuned for the same.

