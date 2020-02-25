Realme X50 Pro 5G First Impressions: A stepping stone to 5G in India

Image Source : Realme X50 Pro 5G

The 5G era commenced a year ago when tech companies started producing 5G smartphones. Coming back to the present, we finally have India’s first 5G smartphone with us and the company behind is Realme. Realme brought the Realme X50 Pro 5G to the Indian shores just recently and the effort to do is praiseworthy.

The Realme X50 Pro 5G made its entry at an event in New Delhi, India and IndiaTV Digital was there at its launch. I got to befriend the 5G smartphone and these are my very first impressions for the same. Read on to know.

Realme X50 Pro 5G First Impressions: Design

The Realme X50 Pro 5G is a device that will attract you for sure. The smartphone gives you all the premium feels and this is exactly what I expected from Realme when and got it. Realme claims to have incorporated the ‘multi-coating technology’ and the ‘AG Glass technology’ that ensures a premium and matte texture. I love matte and being offered the texture on the Realme phone raises the company’s stakes quite high. The device comes Moss Green and Rust Red colours and trust me, the latter will have your heart (at least it has mine). But there is a downside; the device is quite heavy and given that we all get lightweight and fits-in-the-wrist phones these days, this one is a considerable drawback.

Realme X50 Pro 5G front

Aesthetically-speaking, the Realme X50 Pro 5G has a vertical camera setup placed in the top left corner at the back. Next to the camera module, there is an LED flash and going down the left lane, you can find the Realme logo. Upfront, there are two punch-holes in the top left corner with minimal bezels. The bottom part has a SIM slot, USB Type-C port, speaker grille, and a primary microphone. The top part just has a secondary microphone. While the left side has the volume rocker, the right has a dual-toned power on/off button, which is another detail you would like.

Realme X50 Pro 5G

In totality, the Realme X50 5G Pro is a device that impressed me to bits in the design section sans the heavyweight.

Realme X50 Pro 5G First Impressions: Display

The Realme X50 Pro 5G has a 6.44-inch Fullscreen Ultra Smooth display. With a Full HD+ screen resolution, the Super AMOLED display features a 90Hz refresh rate, which is one of the highlights of the smartphone. Since I used it for a limited time period, I can’t judge the display performance entirely.

Realme X50 Pro 5G front

But it is adequately bright and the apps pop up well on the screen. The 90Hz display is surely smooth and more usage will tell how it performs.

Realme X50 Pro 5G First Impressions: Cameras

The camera department is yet another attraction of the Realme X50 Pro 5G. The 5G smartphone offers a quad-camera setup at the back: a 64MP main camera, a 12MP telephoto lens, an 8MP Ultra Wide and macro lens, and a 2MP Black and White Portrait camera. The front gets two snappers: a 32MP main lens and an 8MP Ultra Wide lens. Additionally, the device comes with a couple of camera features such as AI Beauty, Super Nightscape mode, Bokeh effect control, HDR, 4K video recording, UIS video stabilisation, slo-mo videos for both rear and front cameras, among others.

Realme X50 Pro 5G camera

I tested the Realme X50 Pro 5G for a while and the cameras, along with the various camera features appear promising to me. However, we need to use it thoroughly to come up with a verdict. So, stay tuned to this space for a full review of the same.

Realme X50 Pro 5G First Impressions: Spec Sheet

Here are the Realme X50 Pro 5G specifics:

Specifications Realme X50 Pro 5G Display 6.44-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED 90Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 RAM 6GB/8GB/12GB Storage 128GB/128GB/256GB Rear Camera 64MP (main) f/1.8 12MP (telephoto) f/2.5 8MP (Ultra Wide and macro) f/2.3 2MP (B&W Portrait) f/2.4 Front Camera 32MP (main) f/2.2 8MP (Ultra Wide) f/2.2 Battery 4,200mAh OS Realme UI based on Android 10 Extra Features In-display fingerprint scanner, 20x zoom, 65W SuperDart Charge fast charging Price Starts at Rs. 37,999

Realme X50 Pro 5G First Impressions: Conclusion

The Realme X50 Pro 5G starts at Rs. 37,999 and tells us openly that 5G smartphones need not be expensive. With the latest Snapdragon 865 processor, impressive camera configuration, and a premium design, the Realme X50 Pro 5G stands a chance to be the best device Realme has produced till date. But with no 5G in India, it has a hurdle to surpass and there is one more -- its direct competitor iQOO 3 5G. We will tell how the Realme X50 Pro 5G fairs in our review. Hence, stay tuned.

