FINGERS Go Duet TWS Earphones Review: Truly wireless from the Indian lands

FINGERS Go Duet TWS review

Ever since top tech names such as Apple, Samsung, Microsoft came up with their truly wireless earbuds, it got obvious for other companies to dive into the arena, thus, making it a popular and most wanted one. Now, people want to get their hands on truly wireless audio products and getting them on a budget sounds even better. For this, a new Indian company FINGERS also tried its luck and launched the FINGERS Go Duet TWS truly wireless earphones.

I got an opportunity to review the FINGERS GO Duet TWS truly wireless earphones. Read on my review to find out whether or not the pair makes a mark in the much-popular segment.

FINGERS Go Duet TWS earphones Review: Design

The Go Duet TWS earphones sport looks quite decent for a truly wireless earphone pair. It is small, fits well almost anywhere and most importantly the fit is quite comfortable. I didn’t expect it to work so conveniently during my commute, especially in metro rides. It is available in a single black colour. But I wish the colour palettes were explored further at least in the basic colour scheme.

There is a pill-shaped wireless charging-enabled case that houses both the earbuds. One interesting inclusion in the case is the small display that shows the battery percentage and this adds on to the positives of the pair. The case has a translucent lid with the company’s branding, the micro-USB port, and a button to see the battery percentage on the display inside it.

FINGERS Go Duet TWS review



The in-ear style earbuds are quite compact and easy to carry, which is a good thing. However, the built quality feels somewhat cheap. Another element I didn’t like much is the branding on both the earbuds; I wish it was left minimal. The truly wireless buds sport a control button to perform a couple of functions. The button is surrounded by a light ring, which turns red while charging and blue while being used. The light ring on both the earbuds (which blinks blue) is slightly annoying and attention-seeking.

FINGERS Go Duet TWS review

The Go Duet TWS earbuds come with a design that counts as a good effort in terms of the comfort but detailing could have been nominal; people who are into basic design might find the pair a bit over the top.

FINGERS Go Duet TWS earphones Review: Features, Specifications

The FINGERS Go Duet TWS truly wireless earphones come with a graphene speaker driver and have a frequency range of 2.402 ~ 2.480 GHz. The pair has a range of 10m and is backed by a 700mAh battery. Additionally, it is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

As for the features, it comes with support for Stereo as well as Mono mode and is sweat resistant with IPX4 certification. It features on-device controls such as a single tap on the button to play and pause, double-tap to change the song, and long-press to disconnect the earbuds from the smartphone. And of course, it has Bluetooth enablement.

FINGERS Go Duet TWS earphones Review: Performance, Battery

FINGERS Go Duet TWS is a truly wireless pair that proves to be a decent choice in many ways. It is portable to use and delivers across a decent performance. I have been using the earbuds for a while and the pair has some goods to consider it. However, there are bads too. While the setting up process is simple (you just have to enable Bluetooth, select the name of earbuds, and connect to your smartphone) it gets a bit unpredictable in this arena. At times it will connect to the device with ease and in others, it just won’t. However, this issue wasn’t a recurring one. One thing good about this process is that you get three announcements post connection. The first one tells you that the earphones have been connected and the other two talk about the individual connection of each earbud. However, it gets annoying to hear it in the long run when all you want to hear is music.

FINGERS Go Duet TWS review

As for the performance, the earbuds were more than decent performers. For most of the music genres, the bass and treble were decent and the volume levels are more than good. There is clarity and you get to experience the elements of a song. However, long usage will make you feel some distortion; even in the highest volumes. The pair is comfortable to use and more often than not, you will enjoy the audio output. The on-device controls are fine but I still couldn’t figure out how to use it for increasing or decreasing the volume.

Among others, the calling was decent too. But, there is a scope for sound leakage and I didn’t like that much. The battery is quite decent and lasts easily for two days on a single charge, while the case can go on for more than three days. Additionally, it takes between an hour and 1.5 hours for it to charge.

FINGERS Go Duet TWS earphones Review: Verdict

The FINGERS Go Duet TWS truly wireless earphones come with a price of tag of Rs. 4,199 and has its share of pros and cons. The comfort of usage clubbed with more than decent performance and battery life will lure you into buying it. However, the not-so-pleasing design might stop you from going for one. There are features such as IPX4 for sweat resistance, which proves to be an added perk.

The price doesn’t appear expensive but I wish the design did. Good performance and looks go hand in hand and the FINGERS Go Duet TWS seems to be lacking here. Having said that, if this doesn’t bother you much, the FINGERS Go Duet TWS truly wireless pair is a decent option to go for.

Latest technology reviews, news and more