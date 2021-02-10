Amazfit GTS 2e Review: A good-looking budget smartwatch

Amazfit GTS 2e features an AMOLED display.

At first look, the new Amazfit GTS 2e looks like an affordable lookalike of the Apple Watch. However, taking a closer look it is a unique and promising fitness focussed smartwatch. Here we will be taking a look at if the Amazfit GTS 2e is worth its Rs 9,999 asking price, or should you pass.

Amazfit GTS 2e review: Design and display

To start off, the design mimics the Apple Watch a lot, but manages to maintain a unique look at the same time. The 1.65-inch AMOLED display is easy to read under direct sunlight, with eye-catching colours and deep blacks. I would go as far as to say that this is one of the finest displays you can get in a fitness wearable. The touch response is quite good as well.

Even though the design looks a lot like the Apple Watch, it is not up to the same quality. And that cannot be expected considering the price. For the price, the build seems pretty good, with the front glass feeling quite smooth to touch. The side crown button has a bit of wobble and it does rotate, but the rotation does not do anything in the system UI.

Amazfit GTS 2e review: Performance

Amazfit GTS 2e works the best when paired with Amazfit’s Zepp app. Usage is easy, with the app detecting the watch quickly and getting all of its data in a jiffy. The app is quite minimal and features on functionality than being cluttered with visual aesthetics.

Image Source : INDIATV / DEVESH ARORA It can also measure SpO2.

The watch comes with a lot of features like a heart rate monitor, thermometer, barometer, GPS and more. All of this makes the device quite handy.

GTS 2e is quite accurate in most health areas like heart rate tracking with a minor margin of error. However, the step counter does go on the fritz from time to time, with major hand movement. But if you plan to get an overall idea of your fitness, then this is a decent option.

A good feature for the ongoing pandemic, is the watch’s blood-oxygen saturation (SpO2) feature. Even though I could not verify the SpO2 data, I personally feel that having something is better than having nothing.

Sleep data also seems quite accurate, when compared to the data from my other smart fitness bands.

Image Source : INDIATV / DEVESH ARORA It sports a heart rate sensor on the back.

One thing that I did not like much about the watch was that it does not come with a quick reply feature or the calling feature, thus making it fall a bit short on the smartwatch definition. These can be added at a later date.

Offline voice commands take a lot of time to get done, and some of the time’s the watch would not even get what I was trying to say. Thus making me feel that a few touches would be faster.

Amazfit GTS 2e review: Battery

The company claims that the GTS 2e can last for around 14 days on a single charge. However, during my usage, I found that the watch lasts for about 10 days on a charge with always-on display enabled, 24-hour heart rate monitoring and more. Charging the watch completely takes around 1.5 hours.

Amazfit GTS 2e review: Verdict

Image Source : INDIATV / DEVESH ARORA There are plenty of watch faces to choose from.

I personally liked the new Amazfit GTS 2e a lot for all it has to offer. The simple UI and design of the watch helps get things done without much effort, making it a really good complement to your smartphone.

But at Rs 9,999, it is entering a crowded space with the already available Mi Watch Revolve and Realme Watch S Pro at the same price. Overall, with its design, features, tracking accuracy and more, makes me favour this a bit more than the competitors.