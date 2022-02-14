Monday, February 14, 2022
     
Zoom, a video conferencing app has released a new update for the Mac users who complained about the microphone not being disabled after ending a conference.  

IANS
Published on: February 14, 2022
Zoom Upgraded Privacy for its Mac OS Users- Microphone Bug Fixed 

Video conferencing app Zoom has released a new update to its macOS app following user reports about the microphone not being disabled after ending a conference.

According to the company, this was just a bug that has now been fixed, reports 9To5Mac.

Since December last year, a number of users have been complaining about this bug in the Zoom Community.

According to them, Mac's microphone stayed active even after ending a Zoom conference -- which certainly raised privacy concerns.

With a new privacy feature introduced with macOS Monterey that shows an orange dot in the menu bar when an app is using the microphone, users were able to immediately notice that there was something wrong with the Zoom app.

Although the causes of the bug were unknown, the company has now fixed it, the report said.

Zoom has confirmed that there was a bug in its macOS app that could cause the orange microphone-in-use indicator to appear even after leaving a call.

According to a company representative, the latest version of the app no longer has this problem.

