Friday, September 02, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Zoom customers can use Encryption Key to encrypt cloud recordings, voicemails and more

Zoom customers can use Encryption Key to encrypt cloud recordings, voicemails and more

The platform mentioned that its newest advanced security offering called 'Customer Managed Key' (CMK) has been designed to help users to address stricter compliance requirements.

Reported By : IANS Edited By : Saumya Nigam | Noida
Published on: September 02, 2022 16:36 IST
Zoom
Image Source : ZOOM Zoom

Zoom, a video-conferencing platform has announced a new offering which will enable the users to protect certain data which has to be stored at the rest within the Zoom Cloud infrastructure, by using their own encryption keys.

The platform has mentioned that its newest advanced security offering called 'Customer Managed Key' (CMK) has been designed to help users to address stricter compliance requirements.

In a statement Karthik Raman, Group Product Manager at Zoom said, "Every industry grapples with its own unique regulatory requirements -- the healthcare industry faces HIPAA, while financial services institutions must address Gramm-Leach Bliley Act, NY DFS, and more. All organisations have a different approach to safeguarding important information and remaining compliant, and some need tailored security solutions to do so."

He added, "That is why we are excited to announce the launch of Zoom Customer Managed Key (CMK)."

The company said that CMK is a paid offering and Zoom's Bring Your Own Key (BYOK) solution.

Related Stories
Zoom brings live captioning feature to everyone: Here's how it works

Zoom brings live captioning feature to everyone: Here's how it works

Zoom video conferencing app to now show ads to free users

Zoom video conferencing app to now show ads to free users

Users of Zoom app can operate calls through Amazon TVs

Users of Zoom app can operate calls through Amazon TVs

Zoom acquires the asset of Liminal, an event production startup

Zoom acquires the asset of Liminal, an event production startup

RAPOO Launches C-Series Range of Webcams starting from Rs. 3,499 onwards

RAPOO Launches C-Series Range of Webcams starting from Rs. 3,499 onwards

Zoom Upgraded Privacy for its Mac OS Users- Microphone Bug Fixed

Zoom Upgraded Privacy for its Mac OS Users- Microphone Bug Fixed

Zoom faces a massive drop in usage as offices slowly get back to pre-Covid set up

Zoom faces a massive drop in usage as offices slowly get back to pre-Covid set up

5 Best webcams for great video calling experiences

5 Best webcams for great video calling experiences

5 things to know if you are a new WhatsApp user

5 things to know if you are a new WhatsApp user

Teen girls find it more difficult to give up Instagram, Facebook and YouTube than boys: Survey

Teen girls find it more difficult to give up Instagram, Facebook and YouTube than boys: Survey

WhatsApp Desktop Update: You don’t need to download the Windows app anymore!

WhatsApp Desktop Update: You don’t need to download the Windows app anymore!

WhatsApp Update: You cannot take screenshots to view once media- Know why?

WhatsApp Update: You cannot take screenshots to view once media- Know why?

WhatsApp Update: Stories-like feature to be added in the iOS chat- Report

WhatsApp Update: Stories-like feature to be added in the iOS chat- Report

WhatsApp Update: New feature will allow admin to delete any message in the group- Know more

WhatsApp Update: New feature will allow admin to delete any message in the group- Know more

WhatsApp Food Delivery for Railway Passengers will start soon by Zoop India and Haptik

WhatsApp Food Delivery for Railway Passengers will start soon by Zoop India and Haptik

Delhi High Court dismisses WhatsApp, Facebook pleas against CCI probe

Delhi High Court dismisses WhatsApp, Facebook pleas against CCI probe

JioMart: Meta and Jio Platforms will allow users to shop via WhatsApp: Know how?

JioMart: Meta and Jio Platforms will allow users to shop via WhatsApp: Know how?

WhatsApp Business: Every entrepreneur must know these features for growth

WhatsApp Business: Every entrepreneur must know these features for growth

WhatsApp to let you message yourself from the same number: Know-how?

WhatsApp to let you message yourself from the same number: Know-how?

With Customer Managed Key, users can opt to use their own encryption keys to encrypt certain Zoom assets such as cloud recordings, voicemails, and calendar access tokens.

The list of assets covered by Zoom CMK includes  Zoom Meeting cloud recordings (including transcripts and chat texts), Zoom Webinars cloud recordings, Zoom Phone voicemails and recordings, Calendar access tokens for Zoom Rooms, User calendar access tokens, Microsoft Teams access tokens, etc.

Latest Technology News

Top News

Latest News