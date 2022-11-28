Zebronics launches 3-in-1 ZEB-Sound Bomb X1 at Rs 1,399

Follow us on Image Source : ZEBRONICS Zebronics

Zebronics, a homegrown IT peripheral company which is known for consumer electronics and lifestyle accessories has launched its latest ZEB- Sound Bomb X1- a 3-in-1 gadget that supports wireless Bluetooth earbuds that comes packed with a charging case that further supports a wireless Bluetooth speaker and an in-built torch.

The earbuds claim to deliver clear audio through its 13mm drivers and have a playback time of up to 30 hours with its charging case. The wireless Bluetooth speaker comes with a built-in charging case which delivers up to 19 hours of playback time. These earbuds have touch controls, inbuilt mic, and are splashproof with powerful sound and bass.

While commenting during the launch, Mr. Pradeep Doshi, Co-Founder, and Director at Zebronics said, “Zebronics has always put its effort in understanding market needs for unique and quality products and thereby bringing in the best in class lifestyle accessories. Sound Bomb X1 is a multifunctional 3-in-1 gadget that caters to the audience having varying requirements all shelled in a splashproof case. Overall, the Zebronics’ Lifestyle Accessories product range will have more add-ons in the time to come and like our other product categories, we shall strive in this to be ‘Always Ahead’”.

ZEB-Sound Bomb X1 earbuds are available in 3 colour variants– Black, Blue, White and are available on Amazon with an introductory price of Rs 1,399.

