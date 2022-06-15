YouTube Shorts a huge hit! Logs 1.5 billion monthly users

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK YouTube Shorts

YouTube has recently stated that the shorts on the platform has got a huge followship and every month, around 1.5 billion people spend time watching those short format videos on the platform.

Two years after YouTube gave the creators lucrative cash bonuses and expanded features on the platform, which could be similar to TikTok, the platform that brought short format video culture to the country.

YouTube has reported that 1.5 billion users monthly log in to their accounts to watch the short-form videos on YouTube. The stats have been compared with around 2 billion users who visit YouTube every month- from April onwards, as per TechCrunch.

YouTube Shorts was launched in 2020, to compete with TikTok, a Chinese short format video platform. Though TikTok got banned when the Chinese apps were being boycotted from the Indian market, and since then, Shorts have gained quite an interest from the users. YouTube Shorts have recommendations and it further has added features to mimic the TikTok platform in many ways.

In the month of April this year, Shorts witnessed a rise in the visits and viewing experience which further reached up to 30 billion views a day, reported Google.

In an official press release, YouTube stated: “This expansion has launched a new trend on the platform: ‘the rise of the multiformat creator.”

In April, Alphabet CFO Ruth Porat said, “We are experiencing a slight headwind to revenue growth as Shorts viewership grows as a percentage of total YouTube time. We are testing monetization on shorts, and early advertiser feedback and results are encouraging.”

In a blog post in February, there YouTube stated that it was exploring new ways for making money, including the ability to shop from a Shorts video and promoting branded content.

In May 2022, YouTube began to roll out ads on Shorts across the world. This is a must to mention that it was not sharing ad revenue with creators at that time, as per TechCrunch.

Compared to similar platforms like TikTok, YouTube is considered to be a platform where video content creators can make money from their content via ad revenue-sharing programs.