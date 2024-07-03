Your Wi-Fi routers could be affected by heat: Take these measures immediately for uninterpreted connectivity

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Wi-Fi router

Wi-Fi routers, like smartphones, laptops, and other electronic gadgets, can overheat during the summer. Overheating can cause them to malfunction and disrupt your home's internet connectivity. With the intense heat this year, there is a high possibility of Wi-Fi routers overheating. Additionally, Wi-Fi routers may encounter problems during the monsoon due to high humidity in the air. If you have a Wi-Fi router installed in your house, it's important to keep some things in mind to prevent malfunction and ensure uninterrupted internet connectivity.

Placement of the Wi-Fi router:

Like any other electronic device, Wi-Fi routers have inbuilt hardware to keep the device cool. However, if the router is not installed in the right place, there is a risk of overheating. When installing a Wi-Fi router, make sure it is not exposed to direct sunlight, as this can cause the device to overheat and damage its components.

Ventilation:

Avoid placing the Wi-Fi router in an area where it does not receive proper air circulation or is surrounded by other objects. Inadequate ventilation can lead to overheating and damage to the components of the router.

Overloading:

When multiple devices such as smartphones, laptops, smart TVs, smart speakers, and IoT devices are connected to the Wi-Fi router simultaneously, it may cause overloading. This can result in damage to the components of the Wi-Fi router. To prevent overloading, limit the number of devices connected to the router to 4 or 5 at a time.

