Saturday, November 02, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. You can pay Traffic Challans via WhatsApp: New initiative by Delhi government

You can pay Traffic Challans via WhatsApp: New initiative by Delhi government

The new WhatsApp-based challan system by the Delhi Transport Department is expected to provide easy access, faster notifications, and instant payment options. With these upgrades, the Delhi government aims to reduce administrative strain while improving the experience for citizens.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: November 02, 2024 15:09 IST
Traffic, traffic challan, whatsapp
Image Source : FILE Pay Traffic Challan via WhatsApp

As a part of the new initiative from the government, your traffic challan in the Delhi region will be as easy as using WhatsApp. The Delhi government has announced that the traffic challans, along with detailed information, will be sent directly to violators with the help of WhatsApp. This new system will enable the residents to view and pay their traffic fines instantly, to ensuring a more streamlined and user-friendly experience. Here’s everything you need to know:

Instant notifications and easy payments on WhatsApp

At present, the traffic challans can be paid online through the Transport Department's website or app.

However, many people do miss the notifications and remain unaware of their fines. The WhatsApp-based service has been introduced to aim at addressing this gap by instantly notifying the users and enabling them to settle their challans (fines) via a simple link which has been provided in the message.

Seamless system for authorities and public

Once implemented, the new system will bring convenience to both the public and authorities. Traffic police and the transport department will be able to manage notifications, reminders, and challan receipts more efficiently. 

It’s been reported that daily, around 1,000 to 1,500 vehicles in Delhi are fined for traffic violations. The WhatsApp integration will streamline this process and reduce manual workload for enforcement agencies.

Additional services in the pipeline

Apart from the WhatsApp service, the Transport Department further plans to make the driving license process fully online. Soon, users will be able to apply for or renew their licenses without having to visit the transport office, making it easier for residents to access essential services.

ALSO READ: New IRCTC rules: Advance ticket booking period reduced from 120 days to 60 days starting from November 1

Related Stories
WhatsApp testing new typing indicator on Android: What to expect?

WhatsApp testing new typing indicator on Android: What to expect?

WhatsApp rolls out Share Likes, Private Mentions for Status Updates: Here's how they work

WhatsApp rolls out Share Likes, Private Mentions for Status Updates: Here's how they work

WhatsApp introduces a new Chat Themes feature: All you need to know

WhatsApp introduces a new Chat Themes feature: All you need to know

WhatsApp brings low-light Video Calling mode: How to activate it?

WhatsApp brings low-light Video Calling mode: How to activate it?

Meta cuts jobs across key divisions, including Instagram, WhatsApp, and more

Meta cuts jobs across key divisions, including Instagram, WhatsApp, and more

WhatsApp introduces 'Chat Memory Feature': Meta AI to remember your important details

WhatsApp introduces 'Chat Memory Feature': Meta AI to remember your important details

WhatsApp update fixes camera effects crash in latest Android beta

WhatsApp update fixes camera effects crash in latest Android beta

WhatsApp introduces Low Light Mode to enhance video quality: How is it different?

WhatsApp introduces Low Light Mode to enhance video quality: How is it different?

Hide your WhatsApp Chats on Desktop while working: Here’s Privacy Extensions for Rescue

Hide your WhatsApp Chats on Desktop while working: Here’s Privacy Extensions for Rescue

WhatsApp Channels to get QR Code feature for seamless sharing and following

WhatsApp Channels to get QR Code feature for seamless sharing and following

WhatsApp rolls out Custom Lists: Easily organize and access your chats

WhatsApp rolls out Custom Lists: Easily organize and access your chats

The new rules for booking tickets online by using the IRCTC app or website have changed from today i.e. 1 November 2024. Indian Railways has further announced this major change in advance ticket booking last month.

ALSO READ: Vodafone Idea offering extra data, discounts and surprises to it’s users, alike BSNL

Available only on the Vi app, the offer includes bonus data, discounts on popular shopping platforms, and a lucky draw where users could win a Rs 3,499 yearly recharge pack.

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement