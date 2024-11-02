Vodafone Idea offering extra data, discounts and surprises to it’s users, alike BSNL

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Vodafone Idea

After BSNL, Vodafone Idea has joined the festive season buzz, to bring extra benefits to its users on this festive season. Available exclusively on the Vi mobile app, the offer provides additional data, discounts on major online shopping portals, and a lucky draw where users could win a yearly recharge pack worth Rs 3,499. Here's a breakdown of what Vi users can expect this Diwali.

Diwali offer highlights: Extra data on every recharge

Vodafone Idea’s Diwali special provides users with extra data on each recharge, ranging from 1 GB to 30 GB. Depending on the recharge pack, users can avail of 1GB, 2GB, 5GB, or even 30GB of additional data. The offer also includes discount coupons from popular online retailers and entertainment platforms.

To maximize the experience, Vi has added an interactive element: users get a chance to spin a wheel in the Vi app every 48 hours. The spin-and-win feature includes questions, and successful participants can win prizes, including an annual recharge pack valued at Rs 3,499.

Special coupons and discounts

The offer also bundles discount coupons that can be redeemed on popular online portals like Myntra, Flipkart, Amazon, and SonyLIV. Additionally, Vi users can receive up to Rs 100 discount coupons and 50GB bonus data when they opt for annual prepaid packs. Notably, extra data and validity benefits are available on select recharge plans only.

How to activate the Diwali offer

To take advantage of these festive perks, users need to recharge via the Vi app. The offer is valid until November 3, 2024, giving users a limited window to enjoy the exclusive benefits.

BSNL’s Diwali discount offer

BSNL, too, has rolled out a special Diwali discount on its annual recharge plans. Under the offer, users opting for the Rs 1,999 plan receive a Rs 100 discount. Valid through November 7, 2024, this plan includes 600GB of data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 free SMS daily, giving customers a festive bonus for the year.

Festive season value from Vi and BSNL

With Diwali offers from both Vodafone Idea and BSNL, users can enjoy extra data, discounts, and opportunities to win exclusive prizes. Both companies have created tailored packages to provide value and convenience to users during the festive season.

ALSO READ: Marshall Emberton III Review: What a Bluetooth speaker!

ALSO READ: New IRCTC rules: Advance ticket booking period reduced from 120 days to 60 days starting from November 1