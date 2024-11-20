Xiaomi gears up to launch Redmi Note 14 with stunning 200MP camera in India

Follow us on Image Source : REDMI CHINA Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the Redmi Note 14 series in India next month. The company has teased the arrival of this mid-budget smartphone series through its social media channels. Previously, Xiaomi confirmed that the new Note series would hit the Indian market in December. Additionally, the company is set to introduce another affordable 5G smartphone, the Redmi A4 5G, tomorrow, November 20. This model will be the first in India to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chip and is expected to be the most budget-friendly 5G device from Xiaomi to date.

Redmi Note 14 Series India launch

The teaser for the Redmi Note 14 series was shared by Xiaomi India on its X handle. Interestingly, while the teaser doesn’t explicitly name any models, it hints at an upgraded version of the Redmi Note 13 series launched earlier this year, which could include a 200MP camera. The teaser highlights the phrase "Ready for a NOTEworthy Reveal?" suggesting a focus on the Note series.

The poster also offers a sneak peek at the phone's rear camera module, indicating a centrally aligned design. Xiaomi may launch the Redmi Note 14 Pro and Redmi Note 14 Pro+ alongside the base model in this series. Although this smartphone series was recently unveiled in the Chinese market, there may be significant differences in the hardware of the Indian variants.

Redmi Note 14 Series specifications (expected)

For the Redmi Note 14 series, the top-of-the-line model is likely to boast a 200MP Sony primary camera sensor, while the other two models may feature a 50MP primary camera. This series is expected to run on HyperOS 2, based on Android 15, with an upgrade to Android 15 on the horizon. Users can anticipate a 6.67-inch curved edge OLED panel with a resolution of 1.5K. The Pro+ model is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, while the other two models may utilise the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra chipset.

Moreover, this series is rumoured to be IP69 rated, ensuring the phones can withstand water exposure without damage. Users can also look forward to a substantial battery capacity of up to 6,200mAh, with 45W fast charging available for the base and Pro models, while the Pro+ model may support a speedy 90W fast charging feature. An in-display fingerprint sensor is also likely to be included in the phones.

