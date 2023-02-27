Xiaomi 13 Pro to launched in India by March: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : AMAZON Xiaomi 13 Pro

Xiaomi 13 series has finally made its global debut by launching two new devices- Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro. The smartphone got listed on the Amazon India store and it is set to go on sale next month (March).

The devices originally got launched in China last year in December 2022 and now the devices are going global today. So far, India will get the Xiaomi 13 Pro in the market and the device will not launch in the US market but will be available in Europe, the UK and other parts of Asia. Xiaomi 13 Pro is said to be the 'most-powerful' smartphone from the company. Here are some insights into the device which you must know.

Display

Xiaomi 13 Pro comes with a 6.73-inch LTPO AMOLED display which features a 1440p resolution and an ambient colour temperature sensor which adjusts the colour temperature as per the environment.

Image Source : XIAOMI Xiaomi 13 Pro

Design

From the images, it looks like the new Xiaomi 13 Pro comes with an ultra-slim body with a premium finish. The device will come with a metal frame and a bezel-less display. Also, for a binge-watch, the device will feature Dolby Atmos-tuned stereo speakers.

Processor

The new Xiaomi 13 Pro will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

Image Source : XIAOMI Xiaomi 13 Pro

Android

The devices run on MIUI 14 which is based on the latest Android 13 operating system- making it the first smartphone from Xiaomi to run on Android 13 OS.

Camera- Leica-branded smartphone

Xiaomi 13 series is the first from the company to come with the Leica branding which highlights the camera of the smartphone.

Image Source : XIAOMI Xiaomi 13 Pro

The triple rear camera setup on the back has been engineered with Leica which will give enough camera muscle to the smartphone. The handset comes with a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX989 1-inch shooter, a 50MP-telephoto lens camera with 3x optical zoom and Leica’s Floating Lens, along with a 50MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies, the new 13 Pro will feature a 32MP camera.

Image Source : XIAOMI Xiaomi 13 Pro (Camera)

Battery- up to 120 Watt charging & reverse charging

The new 13 Pro smartphone will support up to 120W charging, 50W wireless and 10W reverse wireless charging (which means that the smartphone can charge other devices as well).

RAM and storage

Xiaomi 13 Pro will be available in two variants:

12GB RAM and 256GB storage

12GB RAM and 512GB storage

Expected Pricing

Though there has been no information related to the price of the device, it is rumoured that the device will stand under the budget of Rs 60,000, as the company has put a lot of effort into the camera, and processor of the device.

Image Source : AMAZONXiaomi 13 Pro

The handset will be available in Ceramic Black and Ceramic White colour variants.

