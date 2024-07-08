X under scrutiny for manually reviewing direct messages- Elon Musk offers no clear explanation

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Elon Musk

In a concerning development, Elon Musk’s platform X has been found to manually review certain users' direct messages (DMs). This practice is part of their efforts to investigate reported violations and misuse of the service, as well as to comply with legal or governmental requests.

When an X user with @kimdotcom account posted this policy update, the tech billionaire on Monday did not provide a clear answer to the query, which goes against the policy of providing end-to-end encryption to every content on the platform.

“It currently works in a clunky way for one to one messages (if you turn it on). We’re working on making it easy to use and apply to group messages too,” Musk replied.

“X audio and video calls are automatically encrypted,” he added.

Several users raised the alarm over X manually reviewing DMs.

“Is it me or did Elon not understand the question of Kim? Kim was worried about reviewing the DMs by government request,” an X user posted.

Another user commented: “You didn’t address the root on the concern. Why is X collaborating with governments to sift through our private DMs?”

ALSO READ: Starlink Mini- space based internet for outdoor adventurers launched

SpaceX’s Starlink service, known for delivering internet from space, is now expanding its coverage to cater to backpackers. The service, already available for van lifers, boats, planes, rural homes, and Amazonian villages in over 75 countries, is introducing the compact and portable Starlink Mini. This new offering is designed specifically for backpackers and travellers, enhancing connectivity on the go.

ALSO READ: 'Likes' on X now private to enhance user privacy

X has ALSO implemented a major update in June 2024, by making 'likes' private on its platform. This change aims to enhance user privacy, allowing individuals to like posts without concern for judgment or backlash. By keeping 'likes' confidential, X seeks to create a safer and more comfortable online environment for its users.

ALSO READ: Musk to ban Apple device over OpenAI integration, citing security concerns

Musk has made a surprising announcement on June 11, that he will be banning the use of Apple devices within his companies (offices and premises). This decision follows Apple's recent announcement to integrate OpenAI technology into its operating systems, prompting Musk to take this unprecedented step.

Inputs from IANS