X acts swiftly during ongoing Israel-Hamas violence, by removing the affiliated account

Follow us on Image Source : FILE X takes action against Hamas-affiliated accounts as CEO withdraws from tech event

X, previously known as Twitter (led by Elon Musk), made a public announcement regarding its actions during the Israel-Hamas conflict. The social media platform disclosed that it had removed newly created accounts affiliated with Hamas and had purged tens of thousands of posts for sharing graphic content, violent speech, and promoting hateful conduct. It also confirmed that CEO Linda Yaccarino had cancelled her appearance at an upcoming tech conference, citing the need for her and her team to focus on platform safety amidst the ongoing global crisis.

X stated that it was actively monitoring for antisemitic speech and had taken steps to remove several hundred accounts attempting to manipulate trending topics. To enhance transparency and communication among its community, the platform introduced Community Notes on posts, allowing users to propose and rate notes in real time.

Image Source : XX takes action against Hamas-affiliated accounts

The conflict in Israel and the subsequent violence led to a surge in daily active users on the platform, with over 50 million global posts concerning the weekend's terrorist attack by Hamas on Israel. In response to the situation, X formed a cross-company leadership group to address the crisis with the highest level of response.

X emphasized its commitment to keeping its community informed about actions taken in relation to the Israel-Hamas conflict. Meanwhile, Yaccarino's decision to withdraw from the Wall Street Journal's Tech Live conference was attributed to the global crisis, as she and her team's priority remained focused on ensuring platform safety during this challenging period.

ALSO READ: X introduces reply limitation feature for verified users: Know what it is

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News