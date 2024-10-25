Windows 11 updates now install faster and use less CPU in the latest 24H2 version

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Windows 11 updates

Microsoft’s Windows 11 update, in version 24H2, is reportedly bringing a host of improvements to streamline the update process, that reduced installation time, CPU load, and restart duration.

Here is a closer look at these efficiency-boosting changes which are designed to enhance the monthly Windows Update experience.

Faster and more efficient Windows updates

In the 24H2 update, Windows 11 will support parallel processing for components, more effective use of system memory, and a refined caching system for smoother updates. These enhancements will enable the monthly cumulative updates, which has to be installed by up to 45 per cent faster while using 25 per cent less CPU power.

Restart times following updates are also 40 per cent quicker on some systems, which helps in improving overall system responsiveness.

Optimized update sizes

Microsoft has further reduced the feature update download sizes by about 200MB by skipping redundant downloads. For instance, if a system already has the latest versions of built-in apps or Microsoft Edge, these won’t be downloaded again. According to Steve DiAcetis from Microsoft’s Windows fundamentals team, this change will benefit many users by saving both time and data, The Verge reported.

Designed for improved performance and security

Windows 11’s 24H2 update maintains Microsoft’s goal of protecting users with the latest security patches, while also introducing performance improvements. Tested on virtual machines and compared with previous versions (like 22H2 and 23H2), the results confirm better efficiency and an improved user experience, especially for those on slower hardware.

With these improvements, Windows 11 aims to make monthly updates quicker, more seamless, and less disruptive, especially for enterprise users and regular consumers alike.

