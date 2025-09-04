Will mobile phones get cheaper with GST reduction? The new GST rates will take effect from September 22. In an effort to provide relief to the public, the government has made significant changes to the GST slab. This raises the question: Will mobile phones also become cheaper? Let’s find out.

New Delhi:

On September 3, the GST Council announced a significant reduction in GST on various electronic products and home appliances. The government lowered the GST on TVs, ACs, dishwashers, and projectors from 28 per cent to 18 per cent. This change has led many to wonder if smartphones and mobile phones will also become cheaper.

Will mobile phones get cheaper?

As of now, the government has only reduced the GST on ACs, TVs, monitors, and projectors. The GST on mobile phones remains at 18 per cent, meaning consumers will not benefit from this recent change and will continue to pay the same price for new phones.

The government has also made a major change to the GST slabs, reducing them from four to two. A new 40 per cent slab has been created for luxury items like tobacco products and expensive vehicles. Meanwhile, the previous 12 per cent and 28 per cent GST slabs have been removed, with the products from those slabs now moved to the 5 per cent and 18 per cent slabs.

Since mobile phones were already in the 18 per cent GST slab, there has been no change in the tax applied to them. While there were earlier reports of mobile phones potentially moving to the 12 per cent slab, this slab has since been eliminated. Therefore, mobile phone buyers will not see any benefit from the new GST reform. Additionally, the GST on mobile phone repairs will also remain at 18 per cent.

