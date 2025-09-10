Why does every iPhone ad display 9:41 timestamp? Here's the interesting story The newly launched iPhone 17 series, much like every model before it, displays a 9:41 timestamp in its marketing materials. This is a tradition the company has maintained since the very first iPhone. Here's why.

Apple has just launched its new iPhone 17 series, which includes the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the new iPhone Air. While each of these phones is unique, they all share one consistent detail in their marketing materials: the time displayed on the screen is always 9:41. There is a very specific reason for this.

The story behind 9:41

The tradition of using the 9:41 timestamp goes back to the launch of the very first iPhone in 2007. At the Macworld 2007 keynote, Steve Jobs wanted the time on the massive screen behind him to match the actual time on the audience’s watches when he unveiled the product.

The presentation was meticulously planned to have the product reveal happen about 40 minutes into the keynote. During rehearsals, Jobs timed the reveal for 9:41 AM. This specific time stuck, and Apple has since used it as an iconic nod to that historic moment.

Modern technology makes it easier

If Apple were to launch its first iPhone today, they wouldn't need to do this much homework to ensure the time on the screen matches the audience's watches. Modern smartphones can automatically show the correct time with incredible accuracy.

They do this by receiving highly precise time signals from either GPS satellites or cellular towers. These signals synchronise the phone's internal clock and, along with location data, automatically set the correct date, time, and time zone, even adjusting for Daylight Saving Time.

Apple discontinued several older models

Following the launch of the iPhone 17 series, Apple has discontinued multiple older models from its website, a move that aligns with its annual practice. The removed devices include:

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

