WhatsApp Web login issues reported; iPhone users affected

New Delhi:

WhatsApp Web users are facing issues while trying to log into their accounts. The outage-tracking website Downdetector has recorded 25 reports related to the disruption, suggesting that the issue may be localised rather than widespread. According to the data, around 56 per cent of users have reported problems with the website, 39 per cent have flagged issues with the app, and 6 per cent have experienced difficulties with messaging.

Several users have taken to social media platforms to check whether others are encountering similar problems.

At India TV, we are also experiencing login issues with WhatsApp Web accounts. However, the problem appears to be affecting users with iPhones in particular, while the service seems to be functioning normally for Android users.

Users flag WhatsApp Web issues on X amid login glitches

Several users took to X to report difficulties linking WhatsApp Web to their devices, particularly iPhones.

One user wrote, “Is WhatsApp for everyone down?!!! Been an hour of logging in on iPhone and linked devices”.

Another posted, “Is WhatsApp Web down or something for iPhone users? Since this morning, tons of people have already messaged to complain”.

Expressing frustration, another user said, “WHATSAPP WEB ERROR I CAN’T WORK @WhatsApp”.

The posts indicate that multiple users are experiencing similar login and connectivity issues with WhatsApp Web.

WhatsApp Web disruption persists; No response yet from Meta

The disruption showed no signs of easing as complaints continued to surface. According to data from Downdetector, the first report was logged around 8:37 am, and by 9:52 am, at least 25 users in India had flagged issues. This suggests that the problems with the app’s web version have persisted for a considerable period and remain unresolved.

There was no immediate response from Meta Platforms or WhatsApp regarding the reported disruption. At the time of writing, the company had not issued any statement or update through its official channels.

