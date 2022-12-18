Sunday, December 18, 2022
     
  4. WhatsApp Update: This feature will turn off call alerts on Windows beta

WhatsApp Update: This feature will turn off call alerts on Windows beta

Reported By : IANS Edited By : Saumya Nigam | Noida
Published on: December 18, 2022 11:35 IST
WhatsApp
Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp Update

WhatsApp, a Meta-owned messaging platform has started to roll out a new feature which will give the users ability to disable notifications for calls on Windows beta.

The new ability to disable notifications for WhatsApp calls has been rolled out to beta testers after installing the WhatsApp beta for Windows 2.2250.4.0 update available on the Microsoft Store, reports WABetaInfo.

Here are steps to activate the feature:

  • Open WhatsApp Settings
  • Now go to Notifications to find out if this feature- if it is available to your device or not
  • Under Notification, If you see a toggle for this feature, they can     
  • Choose to disable notifications for incoming WhatsApp calls

This feature is useful because notifications for calls might show up even when the do not disturb mode is enabled due to an unexpected issue, so now users can manually fix this bug by disabling those notifications.

Meanwhile, last month, the messaging platform started to roll out the option to share contact cards on Windows beta.

The feature allowed users to share contact cards within the same chat share sheet.

