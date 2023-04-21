WhatsApp to let you save the 'disappearing' messages soon

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp

WhatsApp has recently introduced a new feature which reads 'Keep in Chat' which will enable users to save the disappearing message thread. Users can long-press a message and choose to save it, but only with the permission of the sender.

WhatsApp has called this feature a "sender superpower" which means it will be the choice of a sender to allow the receiver or others in the chat (group) to keep certain disappearing messages.

In an official statement, Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said, "Anyone in a disappearing message thread can long press on a message to keep it. The sender will be notified if it was saved and can decide if it stays or remains a disappearing message."

Image Source : WHATSAPP WhatsApp disappearing messages

ALSO READ: Sundar Pichai brings 'Google DeepMind' to build AI systems

While this extra layer of privacy protects messages from falling into the wrong hands, sometimes there's that occasional voice note or key piece of information you want to keep.

To make this work, the sender will be notified when someone keeps a message, and the sender will have the ability to veto the decision.

ALSO READ: Lost your Twitter blue tick? Here is how you can get it back

WhatsApp said, "If you've decided your message can't be kept by others, your decision is final, no one else can keep it and the message will be deleted when the timer expires. This way you have the final say on how messages you send are protected."

Messages which you have saved on your WhatsApp will be noted with a bookmark icon and you can see these messages, organized by chat, in the Kept Messages folder.

The new feature will roll out globally over the next few weeks (date not confirmed), said the company.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News