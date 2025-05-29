WhatsApp to introduce new feature enabling users to log out of their accounts without losing any data Currently, users are allowed one option to delete their account. The upcoming feature will be beneficial for those users who want to take a short break from the app.

WhatsApp stands as the largest instant messaging app used across the globe, boasting over 3.5 billion users. To continually enhance user experience, the platform regularly introduces new features. Currently, WhatsApp is working on an exciting new option that will allow users to log out of their devices, including their primary one. At the moment, the only choice available is to delete the account, which results in the loss of all data. This upcoming logout feature is said to give users the freedom to take a break from WhatsApp or switch accounts without losing any app data stored on their smartphone.

Recently, a logout option was uncovered by Android Authority and AssembleDebug during a teardown of the WhatsApp beta for Android. It appears to be in development or possibly being tested internally. According to reports, this feature will be located under Settings > Account. The new logout option will present users with three choices: Erase all Data and Preferences, Keep all Data and Preferences, and Cancel. Selecting the first option will wipe all chats from the device, while the second allows users to retain their data in case they choose to log back in later.

If users opt for the “Keep all Data and Preferences” choice, they will be logged out of their account, but their chats, files, and other media will remain on the phone. This way, when they log back in, all of their content will be easily accessible.

This feature could prove extremely beneficial for users looking to take a break from WhatsApp, rather than having to delete their accounts entirely.

Meanwhile, after much anticipation, iPad users can finally download and use WhatsApp on their tablets. Meta, the company behind WhatsApp, has announced the release of an official version of the app specifically designed for iPads.

This means that people can now enjoy a smooth and complete messaging experience on their iPads, which have larger screens than phones. With billions of users around the world, WhatsApp continues to be a popular choice for staying connected.

