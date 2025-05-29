Noida International Airport partners with Uber to provide ride-hailing services directly from its premises Noida International Airport has also partnered with the Haryana State Transport Department to facilitate bus travel for passengers coming from various major cities in the state.

New Delhi:

Noida International Airport (NIA) announced on Thursday a partnership with the ride-hailing platform Uber to provide mobility solutions for passengers directly from the airport. The airport stated that, through this strategic collaboration, Uber would establish dedicated pick-up zones and offer on-ground assistance, along with exclusive parking spaces for its driver partners. The airport operator noted that this partnership would allow customers using Uber services at Noida International Airport to benefit from real-time ride tracking and estimated arrival times via the mobile app, as well as cashless payment options for added convenience.

Christoph Schnellmann, the CEO of Noida International Airport, commented that the availability of app-based taxi services like Uber is a significant step toward ensuring travelers have access to convenient, reliable, and safe last-mile transport options.

In addition to app-based taxis, NIA also mentioned that it would provide a variety of connectivity options to cater to the diverse needs of travelers.

Arnab Kumar, Director of Business Development for Uber India and South Asia, expressed that their collaboration demonstrates a commitment to facilitating smooth and comfortable last-mile connectivity, supported by dedicated on-ground assistance and a seamless booking experience through the Uber app.

Noida International Airport has also teamed up with the Haryana State Transport Department to make it easier for travelers to reach the airport by bus from various major cities in the state. This partnership will provide direct bus services to and from places like Palwal, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Kurukshetra, Chandigarh, Hisar, Narnaul, Panipat, and Ambala as soon as the airport opens for commercial operations.

This agreement is an important move to improve transportation options in the region and fits well with the airport's goal of ensuring a smooth travel experience for everyone. An official from the Haryana Roadways mentioned that this collaboration will help connect air travel with road transport, allowing passengers to enjoy a convenient and efficient journey.

