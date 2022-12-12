WhatsApp to bring 'view once' messages: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp

Two years back in November 2020, WhatsApp added a much-asked privacy feature of disappearing messages on the platform. Although the feature was limited to only one option which was - a disappearing message after 7 days, with the new update, the user can send a message which could disappear after 24 hours or even after 90 days, as per The Verge.

As per the reports of WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has been working on an extreme version of the disappearing message feature which will enable the user to view messages for once before it disappears. The feature will apply to both- the sender and receiver.

What is the unique quality of the new ‘view once’ messages?

The new feature could be found in the latest WhatsApp beta version for Android devices. Version 2.22.25.20 will enable the user to have a protected and time-bound message which cannot be shared further with anyone.

How is the ‘view once’ feature useful?

Although WhatsApp has already this feature for photos and videos, not for text messages.

View-once messages will result to keep the communication private. It will let you share something with your contact which is perishable and could only be viewed once- hence the authenticity will be intact.

The reports have stated that this is a better privacy feature than any regular massage. The platform has been working towards maintaining privacy and this feature will make it possible. Also, to keep the information confidential, the receiver or sender will not be able to take a screenshot of the chat.

How will the feature work?

It will work just like it has been working for the view once photo and video feature. But there is an upgrade- on the platform, the receiver will not be allowed to take a screenshot anymore (which we could do in the existing photo and video feature).

Usually, people could take screenshots of the instant disappearing image and video messages, but not anymore, as the new update will not allow you to do the needful, in order to upgrade the safety and security of the platform.

For photos and videos, the view-once functionality will enable the sender to either choose a photo or video for the sender.

Once the image has been chosen by the sender, they can tap on the encircled "1" icon which is placed on the right side of the caption.

Talking bout the text messages, there is a specific send button icon in the app, which has an added padlock. It has been reported by The Verge that the design might change once the feature will come out of the beta version.

When will WhatsApp launch the new feature officially?

The new updated feature for the ‘view once’ message is currently live in the WhatsApp beta version only. And reports state that the upcoming feature might arrive for the masses in the coming year, as a future update, but no timeline has been tipped by the instant messaging platform.

