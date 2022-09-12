Monday, September 12, 2022
     
WhatsApp to add a camera shortcut for iPhone users- Know more

WhatsApp is working on a new feature for businesses to enable entrepreneurs and their teams to manage chats from their linked devices in an upcoming subscription service from WhatsApp for businesses.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam Noida Published on: September 12, 2022 12:21 IST
WhatsApp
Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp

WhatsApp, a Meta-owned messaging platform is reportedly working on a feature that will enable the user to get a new camera shortcut for their iPhone devices.

According to the report of WABetaInfo, the instant messaging platform has submitted a new update through the TestFlight beta Programme, which will bring the version up to 22.19.0.75. So far, the version marked within WhatsApp Settings is 2.22.19.75 and the TestFlight build is version 22.19.0.

WABetaInfo shared a screenshot which showcased the camera shortcut placed within the navigation bar parallel to the edit option. The new feature will be shown up for those users who can already create a community soon.

The report said that the new update on the platform looks just like the one which was implemented on WhatsApp beta for Android, but was temporarily removed, because of a bug.

When to expect the update to roll out for iPhone?

The report has stated that the new camera feature is under development, and hence it is still not visible to the users at the time of writing. The instant messaging platform has been reported to release this update soon, in the new future.

In September itself, it was reported that WhatsApp is working on a new feature for businesses to enable the entrepreneurs and their teams to manage chats from their linked devices in an upcoming subscription service from WhatsApp for businesses, which is expected to launch anytime in 2023.

Also, talking about WhatsApp Premium, a new optional subscription plan, users will be allowed to use a couple of additional features like:

  • Creating the custom business link 
  • Link up to 10 devices to their accounts.

 

