WhatsApp set to bring rich link previews feature to display link details, know more

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: WHATSAPP WhatsApp, WhatsApp rich link previews

WhatsApp has been on the relay for updating the platform and has introduced a number of new features in the recent past- including features like emoji reactions to the messages, sending up to 2GB, upgrading the group size, and giving rights to the group admins and more.

In the recent report, it was stated that the company is now working on a new feature which will enable the platform to improve its status updates.

The popular messaging app owned by Meta has reportedly been working towards bringing rich link previews for text status updates.

As per the reports of WaBetaInfo, beta testers have spotted rich link previews on WhatsApp’s iOS app.

About rich link previews

Link previews are the pop up with an icon picture from the link, which is visible when a user shares a link in a message or on the status of WhatsApp. Rich link previews enable the user with more details about the shared link- which includes an image, the website’s name and title related to the video, and some brief information about the website.

The feature offers a preview of the link that has been shared either with you or by you, enabling the viewers to decide if they would like to proceed in viewing the video or not.

It is reported that the new feature is being tested in the iOS app or if it should be available for Android and desktop versions of WhatsApp in the future.

Other upcoming features

Not only this but WhatsApp has been working quite aggressively on updating its communication platform along with several features which are being tested currently by the company.

It is further reported that one of the upcoming features from the company is called ‘Companion Device’, which will enable the users to have a WhatsApp account on more than one smart device.

Furthermore, it is stated that WhatsApp is working on bringing download timers, polls and an improved drawing tool to the app.

Also, if we believe the report of WaBetaInfo earlier, they stated that WhatsApp is also working at bringing quick emoji reactions for the status updates, enabling the users to react to status updates, like what we have on Instagram Stories.