WhatsApp rolls out 5 new features for a fresh messaging experience: Colorful themes, video playback speed and WhatsApp’s latest update makes messaging more user-friendly and interactive. With chat customization, improved notifications, unread message counters, faster video playback, and AI integration, these new features offer a fresh and smarter experience.

WhatsApp, the most popular instant messaging app, continues to improve user experience with new features. The platform is frequently updating itself to enhance privacy, security, and customization. Now, the company has started rolling out 5 new features that will make messaging more convenient for the users.

WhatsApp first tests its new features with beta users before making them available to everyone. Over the last couple of months, several new tools have been in the testing phase, and now their stable version is being released worldwide. These features will personalize chats, improve notifications, and enhance video playback. Let’s take a closer look at what’s new!

1. Customize chats with colourful themes

WhatsApp users can now personalize their chat experience with colourful themes. Previously, users had limited options to customize their chat backgrounds, but now WhatsApp has introduced 20 vibrant chat themes and 30 new wallpapers. This feature allows users to set theirfavouritee colors for conversations, giving the app a fresh and personalized look.

2. Clear chat notifications for a distraction-free experience

Many users find the unread message notification dot annoying, especially when dealing with multiple messages. To fix this, WhatsApp has introduced a clear chat notification feature. Now, users can control how notifications appear and eliminate unnecessary message alerts. This feature can be accessed in the notification settings section.

3. Unread chat counter in filters

WhatsApp introduced chat filters last year, making it easier to organize messages. Now, a new unread chat counter has been added to this feature. This means users can see the exact number of unread messages directly in the chat filter, ensuring no important message is missed.

4. Adjust video playback speed

A long-awaited feature is finally here! WhatsApp now allows users to change the video playback speed. Earlier, this was only possible for voice notes, but now users can watch videos at 1.5x or 2x speed. This is especially useful for quickly viewing long videos shared on the platform.

5. Meta AI Widget for instant access to AI chatbot

WhatsApp is integrating AI-powered features more deeply into its app. Users can now add a Meta AI widget to their home screen, providing instant access to the AI chatbot. To enable this, users need to go to Personalization > Widgets and place the AI widget on their phone’s home screen. With a single tap, the Meta AI chatbot will open to assist users.

ALSO READ: BSNL’s budget recharge plans under Rs 200 with unlimited calling and data for 30 days: Details