WhatsApp rollouts new safety feature to prevent users from joining unknown groups

WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature for the safety of its users. The new feature is aimed at improving the safety of group messaging features. The instant messaging platform will show all the relevant information related to a group to users when they are added to that group. The new context window will have all the important information related to the group.

As per the information shared by the platform through its WhatsApp channel, it has added a new card for group chat that will give users a closer look at important details such as who added them to the group, when the group was created, and what the group is about when they are added to a group.

WhatsApp also shared a screenshot of the newly rolled-out context window. As per the screenshot, the context window will show the name of the member who has been added them to the group. The new will feature a tilde symbol (~) when they are added by unknown users.

If a user has been added to a group that they do not want to be a part of, the context card includes a 'Safety tools' option to report problematic content. Users will also see an 'Exit group' button to leave if they do not wish to be part of the conversation.

Apart from this, WhatsApp has an existing feature that allows users to disable unknown users from adding them to a group. The feature was rolled out in 2019, it is available under Settings > Account > Privacy > Groups. It allows users to prevent strangers from adding them to a group using the app's privacy settings.

When this feature is enabled, users will receive an invitation to join groups when someone outside their contact list tries to add them. After receiving an invite, users have three days to accept it before it expires. The invite appears as a direct message, and users will only be added to the group when they tap the "Join Group" button on the invite.

