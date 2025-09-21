WhatsApp roll outs Video Notes features for users: Here's how to use new feature WhatsApp has rolled out a new Video Notes feature, allowing users to send short video messages to their contacts on both Android and iPhone.

New Delhi:

WhatsApp has rolled out a new Video Notes feature for millions of users on both Android and iOS worldwide. Similar to a voice note, you can now send a short video message directly within a chat. This new feature allows you to send 60-second video notes to friends and family.

For example, you can use this feature to record a video message and send greetings for special occasions like Durga Puja during Navratri. The Video Notes feature is just as easy to use as the voice notes you're already familiar with.

Here's how to send them on both Android and iOS.

How to Send Video Notes on Android

First, make sure your WhatsApp app is updated to the latest version.

Open the app and go to the chat of the person you want to send a video note to.

Tap the camera icon at the bottom of the screen.

Press and hold the camera icon to start recording. The video will be recorded using your front camera by default. You can tap the flip icon to switch to the back camera.

Record a video of up to 60 seconds.

Release your finger to stop recording and then tap the send button.

How to Send Video Notes on iPhone

Just like on Android, you'll need to update your WhatsApp app first.

Open the chat box of the person you want to message.

Tap the camera icon

Press and hold the camera icon to start recording and then slide your finger up to lock it for hands-free recording.

Record your video note and then tap the send button.

This is a great way to send a personal video message to your loved ones.

