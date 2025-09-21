Nothing Phone (3a) Pro gets Rs 5,000 discount at festival sale: Where to buy The Nothing Phone (3a) Pro is now available at a discount. During Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale, you can get it for thousands of rupees less than its launch price, plus an additional bank offer.

New Delhi:

The Nothing Phone (3a) Pro, the brand's mid-budget smartphone launched this year, has received a significant price cut. During Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale, which starts on September 23, the phone will be available for thousands of rupees less than its launch price. Customers can also take advantage of substantial bank discounts and exchange offers. This phone boasts impressive features, including up to 12GB of RAM, a 5000mAh battery, and a triple-camera system with three 50MP lenses.

Nothing Phone (3a) Pro discount

The Phone (3a) Pro comes in three variants: 8GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 256GB, and 12GB RAM + 256GB. Initially launched at a starting price of Rs 29,999, you can now get a Rs 5,000 discount during the upcoming sale. This brings the starting price down to just Rs 24,999. The other two variants will be available for Rs 26,999 and Rs 28,999, respectively.

Nothing Phone (3a) Pro features

Nothing Phone 3a Pro Features Display 6.7-inch, 120Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Storage 12GB, 256GB Battery 5000mAh, 50W Camera 50MP + 8MP + 50MP, 50MP OS Android 15, Nothing OS 3

The phone features a 6.7-inch flexible AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is protected by Panda Glass and powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor. The device supports up to 256GB of internal storage and 12GB of RAM. It runs on Nothing OS, based on Android 15.

For connectivity, the Phone (3a) Pro includes Bluetooth 5.4, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, and NFC. It is equipped with a powerful 5000mAh battery that supports 50W wired fast charging. The triple-camera setup on the back consists of a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 50MP telephoto camera. A 50MP front camera is included for high-quality selfies and video calls.

