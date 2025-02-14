WhatsApp may soon let users add Instagram profile links: Check full details

Follow us on Image Source : WHATSAPP WhatsApp users may soon be able to use this feature.

WhatsApp users will soon be able to link their Instagram profiles to the app. According to reports, the company, owned by Meta, is developing this feature. This feature was reportedly found within the latest iOS beta version. However, it is still under development and beta testers won't be able to try it out at the moment.

The feature can be beneficial for those Instagram creators who want to link their Instagram profiles through WhatsApp.

Spotted in iOS beta

According to the report of WABetaInfo, this feature of WhatsApp has been seen in iOS version 25.2.10.72. This feature has currently been seen under the TestFlight beta program.

Once available, the feature will allow users to enter the link of their Instagram profile in the profile section of WhatsApp. Not only this, users will also be able to link the username of their Instagram profile to it.

According to reports, users will not need to authenticate their accounts to link their Instagram profiles with their WhatsApp accounts. The user will only have to enter the username of his Instagram. Following this, they will start seeing the link to their Instagram profile on WhatsApp. However, this feature can also become a cause of concern as it can lead to the rise of privacy and identity theft-related problems.

It will be an optional feature

According to the report of WABetaInfo, this is being added as an optional feature in WhatsApp. In such a situation, users who do not want to add their Instagram profile can skip it. A similar feature is also available for WhatsApp business accounts, in which users can link their Instagram profile.

However, here they have to authenticate their Instagram profile. This feature for WhatsApp is currently being tested for Instagram. In the coming days, profile links of other social media platforms of Meta such as Facebook can also be added to it.