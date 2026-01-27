WhatsApp may soon go paid: Meta tests subscription feature that could change how you use the app WhatsApp may no longer stay completely free. Meta is testing a paid, ad-free subscription model for WhatsApp Status, raising concerns among millions of users worldwide.

New Delhi:

Millions of WhatsApp users could be in for a surprise. Meta is reportedly planning to introduce a paid service for its popular instant messaging app. The feature was recently spotted in a beta update, raising concerns that WhatsApp may no longer remain completely free for users.

Will WhatsApp no longer be free?

According to a report by Android Authority, Meta has started preparing a subscription-based feature for WhatsApp, similar to the paid offerings available on Facebook and Instagram. This upcoming feature has been spotted in the WhatsApp Status section of the app.

As per the report, users may have to pay a subscription fee to view statuses without advertisements. Similar to YouTube’s model, users who do not opt for the paid subscription may be required to watch an ad before viewing their contacts’ status updates. The feature is currently visible only in a trial version of the app.

(Image Source : ASSEMBLEDEBUG/ANDROID AUTHORITY)WhatsApp may soon go paid: Meta tests subscription

Meta’s monetisation push for WhatsApp

Meta has been exploring multiple ways to monetise WhatsApp, in line with its other platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, to recover the cost of operating the service. WhatsApp currently has around 800 million users in India and nearly 2.8 billion users globally, making it a significant revenue opportunity for the company.

Ads and subscription features still in testing

Work has reportedly been underway since last year to introduce advertisements in WhatsApp Status and channel views. These features are still under testing and may not be rolled out in all countries.

According to the report, the new subscription-related code has been found in WhatsApp beta version 2.26.3.9. While references to an ad-free paid model have been spotted, Meta has not yet officially confirmed how or when this subscription feature will be introduced.

