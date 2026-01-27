Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus 5G price leaks ahead of India launch: What to expect The Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus 5G price has leaked ahead of its January 29 India launch. Check expected pricing, pre-booking offers, 200MP camera details, and key specifications.

New Delhi:

The price of the Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus 5G has surfaced ahead of its official launch in India. The Redmi smartphone, featuring a 200MP camera, is set to launch in the country on January 29. Alongside it, the Redmi Note 15 Pro may also debut in the Indian market.

Redmi recently launched both smartphones in its home market, China. At the India launch event, the company is expected to announce pre-booking offers, allowing buyers to purchase the devices at significantly reduced prices.

Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus price in India (expected)

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, who shared the details on social media platform X, the Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus 5G is expected to be priced starting at Rs 38,999 in India. The base variant may feature 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

As part of the pre-booking offer, Redmi is likely to provide a free one-year screen replacement with the purchase of the smartphone. Buyers may also receive a free Redmi Watch Move.

The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is expected to be priced at Rs 41,999, while the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model may cost Rs 44,999.

Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus 5G: Expected specifications and features

The Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus 5G may be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor. It is expected to feature an Ice-Shield circulating cooling pump, aimed at improving thermal performance during heavy gaming.

The smartphone may pack a 6,500mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging. In China, the device was launched with a triple rear camera setup.

Camera, display, and other details

The Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus may feature a 200MP primary camera, accompanied by two additional 50MP sensors. For selfies and video calls, the phone may include a 32MP front camera.

The device is expected to sport a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 3,200 nits. It may also offer Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

The product page for the Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus 5G has already gone live on Amazon, confirming that the smartphone will launch in India on January 29.

