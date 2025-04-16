WhatsApp Hacked? Haryana police issues urgent guidelines to reclaim your account To prevent hacking, never share OTPs, avoid unknown links and public Wi-Fi, keep the app updated, and enable two-step verification. These guidelines aim to help users recover their accounts and protect their data from cybercriminals exploiting the popular messaging platform.

New Delhi:

With WhatsApp becoming an inseparable tool for our daily communication, it has also become a prime target for cybercriminals. Unfortunately the platform has been used for a number of fraudulent activities is on the rise, prompting the Government of India and social media platforms to implement measures against scams.

In a recent development, the Haryana Police has issued crucial guidelines outlining the immediate steps users should take if their WhatsApp account is compromised.

Haryana Police's Step-by-Step Guide to Recover a Hacked WhatsApp Account

Recognising the distress and potential data breaches that can occur when a WhatsApp account is hacked, the Haryana Police has provided a clear, step-by-step process for users to attempt recovery:

Uninstall WhatsApp immediately: The first and foremost step is to uninstall the WhatsApp application from your compromised smartphone. This helps to sever the hacker's immediate access. Remove your SIM card: Physically remove the SIM card associated with your WhatsApp account from your Android smartphone. Reinstall WhatsApp via Wi-Fi: Connect your Android smartphone to a secure Wi-Fi network and reinstall the WhatsApp application. Insert SIM into a feature phone: Transfer your SIM card from your Android phone into a basic feature phone with a keypad. Grant call permission for verification: On your Android phone (with WhatsApp reinstalled but without the SIM), proceed with the WhatsApp verification process and choose the "Call me" option to receive the verification code. Retrieve verification code on feature phone: Within 10 to 20 minutes, you should receive a call with the WhatsApp verification code on your keypad-equipped feature phone. Enter code on Android phone: Carefully enter the received verification code into the WhatsApp application on your Android smartphone. Restart your Android phone: Once the verification is successful, restart your Android smartphone. WhatsApp account recovery: You should now be able to access and use your WhatsApp account on your Android phone.

Crucial precautions to safeguard your WhatsApp account

While the Haryana Police provides a recovery method, prevention is always better than a cure. They have also emphasised several key precautions that WhatsApp users should consistently follow to minimise the risk of their accounts being hacked and their data being compromised:

Never Share Your OTP (One-Time Password): This is a golden rule of online security. WhatsApp verification OTPs should never be shared with anyone, regardless of their claims. Avoid Clicking Unknown Links: Be extremely cautious about clicking on any links received via WhatsApp messages, especially from unknown or suspicious senders. These links can often lead to phishing sites designed to steal your credentials. Refrain from Using Public Wi-Fi: Public Wi-Fi networks are often less secure and can be exploited by cybercriminals to intercept your data. Avoid using WhatsApp on unsecured public Wi-Fi. Keep Your App Updated: Regularly install the latest updates for the WhatsApp application. These updates often include crucial security patches that protect against known vulnerabilities. Enable Two-Step Verification: This vital security feature adds an extra layer of protection to your account. Even if someone gains access to your SIM card, they will also need the unique PIN you set up for two-step verification to access your WhatsApp account.

By following these guidelines from the Haryana Police, WhatsApp users can significantly reduce their risk of falling victim to hacking attempts and ensure the safety of their data on the platform. Staying vigilant and informed is key in navigating the evolving landscape of cyber threats.