WhatsApp down for thousands of users as people report message delivery issues According to outage tracking platform Down Detector, over 14,000 complaints were registered regarding the WhatsApp outage at around 9:17 pm.

Messaging App WhatsApp faced a major outage on Friday evening, which left thousands of users frustrated as their messages remained undelivered. The issue surfaced around 9 pm, with users flocking to social media to report the disruption.

According to outage tracking platform Down Detector, over 14,000 complaints were registered regarding the WhatsApp outage at around 9:17 pm. While the exact cause remains unclear, the widespread disruption left users unable to send or receive messages.