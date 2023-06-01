Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp Companion Mode enables linking 4 iPhones to 1 Account

WhatsApp has finally started rolling out a new feature called Companion Mode for iOS (iPhone) users. The feature was announced last month (May), and now the instant messaging platform is bringing the new feature to iPhone users starting this week. The new Companion Mode will enable the user to link around 5 Android phones to a single, and for iOS, users will be able to limit up to four devices at once.

This means you can use one WhatsApp account on four iOS devices (majorly iPhones). Users will not have to replace the SIM card on these devices. If in case, you are using WhatsApp on iOS then the user will have to update the app to the version of 23.10.76- and they will get the new functionality altogether.

Users can simply check the App Store for the latest version of the WhatsApp update. How can we connect the other iPhones on a single app version? The very first step is when the user will start linking other iPhones to this existing account by signing up with WhatsApp You will then see the Link to the device option below the login box There you have to click on it to start linking the app section WhatsApp will also show you a QR code which could be used to link the account to the other iPhone which the user is interested in the link Now the user will have to Scan the code on the other iPhone Once scanned, the user will get the loading of their chats screen on the device- meaning that the linked device Now the account will transfer all the chats and other data from the main instrument to the cloned devices

Earlier, WhatsApp announced that it will be rolling out a new update for iOS users which will let them link an existing account to a couple of iOS devices. The instant messaging platform is also working on a new feature called 'status archive' for businesses. The feature is available for the beta testers at the time of writing, and it will automatically archive the status updates after 24 hours on users' devices when it is enabled once.

