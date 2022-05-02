WhatsApp Blocks more than 18 lakh accounts in India, but why?

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: PIXABAY Whatsapp

It is reported that WhatsApp banned over 18 lakh bad accounts across India in March 2022, in compliance with the new IT Rules 2021. Earlier in February, the platform also banned over 14 lakh such accounts.

WhatsApp stated that they have received 597 grievance reports in the same month from the country, and the accounts "actioned" were 74.

In a statement, the spokesperson of WhatsApp said: "In accordance with the IT Rules 2021, we've published our report for the month of March 2022. This user-safety report contains details of the user complaints received and the corresponding action taken by WhatsApp, as well as WhatsApp's own preventive actions to combat abuse on our platform."

"WhatsApp banned over 1.8 million (1,805,000) accounts in the month of March," the spokesperson added.

The company said that the data shared highlights the number of Indian accounts banned by WhatsApp between March 1-31 using the abuse detection approach, which also includes action taken in furtherance of negative feedback received from users via its "Report" feature.

Whatsapp further added: "Over the years, we have consistently invested in Artificial Intelligence and another state of the art technology, data scientists and experts, and in processes, to keep our users safe on our platform" the company added.

Under the new IT Rules 2021, big digital and social media platforms, with more than 5 million users, have to publish monthly compliance reports.

(Inputs taken from IANS)