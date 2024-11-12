WhatsApp Beta hit by Green Screen Bug causing app to crash: Details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WHATSAPP

Millions of WhatsApp beta users have reported experiencing many issues which have caused due to a new bug. As per the reports, the new bug is causing green screens and unexpected app shutdowns. This new bug is creating problems, specifically by affecting the beta version 2.24.24.5, which leaves the users unable to access chats or navigate the app itself.

Reports further showcase that when the users open their chats, the screen turns green, and no chat window- making it unusable for the beta users.

Impact on Beta users testing new features

The bug has particularly disrupted the beta users who are regularly testing the upcoming features on the instant messaging platform. The glitch (in the new beta version), which has been affecting those who have early access to the features, prevents these users from properly assessing new tools.

It was noticed that many beta testers have further expressed their frustration over their inability to use the application, due to the recurring issue.

WhatsApp's fix is pending, workarounds are available

Although the messaging app has not yet released any official statement related to the recently witnessed bug by the beta testers, its development team is said to be working on fixing the feature, as per the report.

A patch for updating the application is expected to roll out soon, but the timelines are yet unannounced. In the meantime, the platform users could reinstall the app or switch to the standard version to mitigate the issue until the next beta update resolves the bug.

