What is expiry date of smartphones? They have secret code on box

Every product has a manufacturing and expiry date, and the same goes for mobile phones. However, smartphone companies do not officially disclose the expiry date of their phones. The manufacturing date is typically the only date mentioned on the phone's box. You might be wondering how to find out the expiry date of your smartphone, read this article to find out.

How is the expiry date decided?

When a company launches a smartphone, it outlines how long the security and operating system updates will be available for that phone. Generally, Android smartphone manufacturers offer operating system updates for 2 years and security updates for 3 years, while some premium brands like Samsung and OnePlus provide security updates for up to 7 years. On the other hand, Apple offers security updates for up to 7 years for its iPhones.

The security and software updates ensure the safe use of the phone. Without these updates, the phone becomes susceptible to data theft and may not support newer apps.

How to find the expiry date of your smartphone?

The manufacturing date on the box reflects the starting point for the phone's security updates. For example, if the iPhone 13 is launched in 2021 and the manufacturing date is also 2021, those buying the phone in 2024 means they will lose 3 years of security updates. So, the expiry date for this phone would be in 2028.While companies do not mention the expiry date on the box or website, it is advisable to purchase a phone in the year of its launch to maximise the period of security and software updates. As the phone ages, its price decreases and so does the period of use.

