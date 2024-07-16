LinkedIn rollouts new video feature for professionals in India: Here’s what it means

Follow us on Image Source : LINKEDIN LinkedIn

After testing for months, LinkedIn has finally launched a new video experience in India to tap into one of the fastest-growing markets. The new video experience aims to make knowledge sharing more immersive and meaningful, enabling members to benefit from the collective wisdom and shared experiences of their networks.

LinkedIn’s new video feature

The company promises to offer diverse and engaging content ranging from career development and inspiration to hiring trends, workplace culture, and light-hearted professional humour. The new interactive swipe-based video experience aims to help professionals explore a wide array of knowledge content.

The platform is also experimenting with multiple formats, including newsletters, posts, collaborative articles, and videos to make accessing knowledge easier and help professionals advance in their careers.

This initiative comes at a time when 60 percent of India's Internet users, more than 350 million people, are consuming video content.

The platform currently has over 130 million members in India and has seen a 20 percent year-on-year growth in both membership and engagement, the highest in the world for the platform.

Ajay Dutta, Head of Product Management at LinkedIn India, stated, "Video is one of the fastest growing formats for us with uploads growing 60 percent year-on-year in India. We are seeing incredible engagement from our members, who are increasingly using LinkedIn to stay updated on job trends, build networks, and gain knowledge".

Meanwhile, LinkedIn has new AI-based features for its premium subscribers who are seeking employment. These features include personalised resumes, AI-assisted cover letters, and more conversational job searches. The recent updates aim to simplify the more time-consuming aspects of job hunting.

For instance, the enhanced job search feature now allows users to search for positions using queries such as "find me a marketing job that's fully remote and pays at least Rs 10,00,000 a year," or "find business development roles in biotech." These are clear and simple descriptions.

