Apple releases iOS 18 public beta: Here’s how you can install it on your iPhone

Apple has released its new iOS 15 and other software updates in public beta, which come with several new features. Some of the new features include customisation options, new text effects, the ability to lock and hide apps, Mail inbox management, iMessages over satellite, a redesigned Photos app, and more.

What's new with iOS 18 public beta

App icons and widgets have a sleek new look with a new Dark mode.

The company stated, “New writing tools and language capabilities help you write, summarise longer text, and prioritise notifications.”

Beta users can create images and 'Genmoji' for conversations, or revisit favourite moments with their own memory movies. On iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, iOS 15 introduces Apple Intelligence, which uses your personal context to give you the most helpful and relevant intelligence.

“Help make the next releases of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, watchOS, and HomePod software our best yet,” said Apple.

As a member of the Apple Beta Software Programme, “you can take part in shaping Apple software by test-driving pre-release versions and letting us know what you think,” the company added.

These new features were revealed during Apple’s ‘WWDC 2024’ event last month.

iPhones eligible for iOS 18 public beta

iOS 15 can be downloaded on iPhone models such as 11, 12, 13, 14, and 15 series, along with iPhone XS, XS Max, XR, and iPhone SE (second generation or later).

How to download and install iOS 18 public beta

1. Visit the Apple Beta Software Program website and enroll your Apple account if you’ve never installed an iOS public beta before.

2. On your iPhone, navigate to Settings > General > Software Update.

3. Choose the option for "iOS 18 public beta."

4. Return to the Software Update screen.

5. You should now see the option to install the beta software.

It is worth noting that the major release will be available this fall as a free software update. In addition to this, some features may not be available in certain countries. Apple Intelligence will be available in beta this fall.

