What are BLDC fans, and what makes them so efficient? The popularity of BLDC fans has rapidly increased. These fans save more electricity compared to traditional fans and come equipped with smart features.

New Delhi:

Earlier, all the electronic home appliances were consuming a lot of power in their operation. With the advent of energy efficient appliances, electricity bills are going down. If you are using fans in summer then you can also switch to energy efficient fan.BLDC fans have recently entered the market, offering a more energy-efficient alternative to traditional fans. So, what exactly are BLDC fans?

BLDC stands for Brushless Direct Current Fan. Unlike regular fans, these fans operate without brushes; instead, their motors are powered by an electronic controller. They use a DC motor, which makes them more energy-efficient compared to conventional fans that rely on AC, or alternating current. One of the standout features of BLDC fans is their durability; thanks to the DC motor, they tend to last longer and withstand wear better than typical fans.

When it comes to electricity usage, a BLDC fan consumes only 24 to 25 watts, while traditional fans can draw between 50 to 100 watts. If you break it down, a regular fan can run for about 6.5 to 10 hours on a single unit of electricity, whereas a BLDC fan can operate for 25 to 28 hours on the same amount. This means that BLDC fans are three times more energy-efficient than their traditional counterparts.

In addition to saving electricity, BLDC fans are remarkably quiet and can operate at high speeds. Regular fans often produce noise due to friction, but BLDC technology eliminates this issue. They are also inverter-friendly, allowing for prolonged use during power outages. Another smart feature of these fans is their ability to remember the last speed setting, mode, and light color. So, when you turn them on again, they’ll simply pick up right where you left off.

BLDC fan vs Ordinary fan