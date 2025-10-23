Vivo X300, X300 Pro reportedly listed on BIS website, suggesting imminent launch: What to expect Vivo has already launched the X300 and X300 Pro smartphones in China. The company is reportedly planning to introduce these devices in India soon. Here is what you can expect.

Vivo is reportedly gearing up to launch new smartphones in India. The Vivo X300 Pro and X300 models are likely to arrive in the country, as their appearance on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website suggests an imminent launch. These smartphones debuted in China earlier this month and are expected to arrive in India with only minor modifications.

A post by Avin (@ZionsAnvin) on X (formerly Twitter) states that the Vivo X300 Pro and Vivo X300, bearing model numbers V2514 and V2515, respectively, have been listed on the BIS database. This strongly indicates that the handsets will launch in India soon.

The company is expected to announce the launch date of these smartphones in a few days. These devices are anticipated to retain most of the features available in their Chinese counterparts, with the likely exception of battery capacity. Chinese smartphone makers are known to offer smaller capacity batteries on the global variants of their smartphones.

Vivo X300 and X300 Pro specifications (Chinese variant)

While the Vivo X300 and X300 Pro share a core set of features, they differ in several key hardware specifications.

Shared core features

Processor and Performance: Both phones are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. They offer up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage, and run on OriginOS based on Android 16.

Camera system: Both devices feature a triple rear camera setup, including a 200MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP telephoto camera. A 50MP front camera is available for selfies.

Imaging chip: The company has included the V3+ image processing chip in this flagship series for enhanced photography.

Charging speed: Supports 90W wired and 40W wireless charging

Key differences

Feature Vivo X300 Pro Vivo X300 Display Larger 6.78-inch 1.5K OLED display (120Hz) Smaller 6.31-inch 1.5K OLED display (120Hz) Battery 6,510mAh battery 6,040mAh battery

